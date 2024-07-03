EFC (I) Ltd Summary

EFC (I) Ltd (Formerly known as Amani Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on February 27, 1984. EFC specializes in delivering fully functional office spaces, offering flexible leasing arrangements accompanied by a comprehensive suite of business support services and amenities.The Company stands as the flagship company within the esteemed EFC Group of Companies. The inception of the EFC Group traces back to 2012, a time when the startup ecosystem in India was still in its nascent stages. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Umesh Sahay and Mr. Abhishek Narbaria, both distinguished First-Generation Entrepreneurs, the EFC Group embarked on a remarkable journey in a capital-intensive industry, starting with virtually no capital.One of the most striking features of EFC Groups journey was the creation of a groundbreaking business model. Despite lacking a background in finance, the founders devised an innovative approach that involved engaging landlords, interior fit-out contractors, and capex vendors as integral stakeholders in their enterprise. This unique strategy generated value not only for the Company but also for these critical partners, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.EFC (I) Limited demonstrated resilience, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit that propelled it to become the first listed company in Indias Real Estate Leasing and Managed Office/Co-working Space sector. EFC stands as an epitome of the office space requirements, meticulously crafted to harmonize functionality with inspiration. EFCs strategic footprint within Indias commercial real estate landscape is marked by holdings in key markets. Evolving into a premier real estate management entity, the Company reached an impressive milestone of approximately 25,000 seats nationwide. This accomplishment underscores pioneering stature within the industry. Their strategic stronghold radiates across prominent cities.EFCs operations are characterized by collaborative synergy, innovative fervour, and an unwavering commitment to real estate excellence. The Company derives revenue from two core business verticals: Real Estate Leasing & Managed Office/Co-working Space Rental and Interior Fit Out for Commercial Property Business. In financial year 2023, the Company achieved remarkable feats through which, EFC (I) Limited boasts more than 23,000 seats. The Company has taken over by new promoters, management during the financial year 2022-23. The Company also acquired 100% shareholding of EFC Limited, making it the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.