Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

EFC (I) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, the 27th day of December, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following and recommended the same to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot: 1. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of 2 (Rupees Two) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of 2 (Rupees Two) each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or general reserve and / or retained earnings; 2. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15 crores to Rs. 25 crores and the consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association; 3. Adoption of restated Articles of Association. Detailed outcome is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

The Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of identified leasing businesses of EFC Limited. A detailed information is in attached letter.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

EFC (I) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 24th day of October, 2024 has inter-alia approved: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024. We have enclosed herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Reclassification of Mr. Mayur Jayantibhai Parikh from promoter category to public category. 3. Re-designation of Mr. Abhishek Narbaria (DIN: 01873087) from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Non-independent Director w.e.f. 24 October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Re-appointment of Directors, details are in attached letter

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

EFC (I) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended 30 June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Saturday, the 10th day of August, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved: (1) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited review Report issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (2) transmission of shares of deceased person belong to promoters category to their legal heir. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 7:30 P.M. and concluded at 8:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

EFC (I) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (1) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (2) Upon reference by the Audit Committee, the Board approved a clarification on the objective of the preferential issue, which was initially approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting on December 1, 2023, and subsequently by the members in the extraordinary general meeting on December 24, 2023. The clarification specifies that the phrase backward or forward integration, direct or indirect activities, in an organic or inorganic manner implies and includes investment in subsidiaries by way of securities, capital, loans, advances, etc. Further details are in attached letter. Financial Results attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

The Company is making strategic investment for an aggregate amount of Rs. 2 Cr. in Eleganz Interiors Limited. Deatailed letter is attached.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Details are provided in attached letter.

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, EFC (I) Limited forays into sponsoring and managing Category II - Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company would acquire and manage commercial real estate and lease out as manage/ service office spaces being their core business for more than a decade.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024