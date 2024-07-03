Summary

Art Nirman Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnudhara Builders Private Limited on February 19, 2011 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, the name of the Company was changed to Vishnudhara Buildcon Private Limited. Later, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, the name was changed to Art Nirman Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Art Nirman Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and allied activities. The Company operates into construction of various residential and commercial schemes. The residential projects of the Company ranges from affordable housing to luxurious flat and towers as well as luxurious bungalows; whereas, the commercial projects comprises of premium office spaces as well as showrooms and shops.The Company completed construction and development work of the first residential cum commercial project Shri Vishnudhara Cross Road in Ahmedabad in year 2016, which consist of 5 towers containing total of 154 residential apartments of 2 and 3 BHK and 25 commerc

Read More