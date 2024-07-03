iifl-logo-icon 1
Art Nirman Ltd Share Price

55.5
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:38 AM

  • Open57
  • Day's High57
  • 52 Wk High97.7
  • Prev. Close57
  • Day's Low55.5
  • 52 Wk Low 48.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.04
  • P/E114
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.52
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Art Nirman Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

57

Prev. Close

57

Turnover(Lac.)

2.04

Day's High

57

Day's Low

55.5

52 Week's High

97.7

52 Week's Low

48.2

Book Value

14.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.51

P/E

114

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Art Nirman Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Art Nirman Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Art Nirman Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.74%

Non-Promoter- 26.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Art Nirman Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.96

24.96

24.96

24.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.34

9.16

9.05

20.04

Net Worth

35.3

34.12

34.01

45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.05

62.12

18.89

34.5

yoy growth (%)

36.91

228.81

-45.25

34.22

Raw materials

-71.84

-32.67

15.74

-8.75

As % of sales

84.46

52.59

83.36

25.37

Employee costs

-1.03

-1.73

-1.74

-1.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

1.23

1.85

1.6

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.75

-0.76

-0.81

Tax paid

0

-0.42

-0.53

-0.47

Working capital

-32.45

2.15

5.7

21.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.91

228.81

-45.25

34.22

Op profit growth

-69.07

-16.27

33.28

531.79

EBIT growth

-74.06

-21.65

37.74

550.04

Net profit growth

-97.5

-38.01

17.58

206.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Art Nirman Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Art Nirman Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashokkumar Thakker

Executive Director

Piyush Thakkar

Director

Dharmishthaben Thakkar

Independent Director

Krunal Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yesha Yatishbhai Shah

Independent Director

Hemang K Shah

Independent Director

Chintan Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Art Nirman Ltd

Summary

Art Nirman Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnudhara Builders Private Limited on February 19, 2011 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, the name of the Company was changed to Vishnudhara Buildcon Private Limited. Later, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, the name was changed to Art Nirman Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Art Nirman Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and allied activities. The Company operates into construction of various residential and commercial schemes. The residential projects of the Company ranges from affordable housing to luxurious flat and towers as well as luxurious bungalows; whereas, the commercial projects comprises of premium office spaces as well as showrooms and shops.The Company completed construction and development work of the first residential cum commercial project Shri Vishnudhara Cross Road in Ahmedabad in year 2016, which consist of 5 towers containing total of 154 residential apartments of 2 and 3 BHK and 25 commerc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Art Nirman Ltd share price today?

The Art Nirman Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Art Nirman Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Art Nirman Ltd is ₹138.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Art Nirman Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Art Nirman Ltd is 114 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Art Nirman Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Art Nirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Art Nirman Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹97.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Art Nirman Ltd?

Art Nirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.10%, 3 Years at -26.35%, 1 Year at -1.04%, 6 Month at -8.26%, 3 Month at -9.65% and 1 Month at -4.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Art Nirman Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Art Nirman Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.25 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Art Nirman Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

