SectorConstruction
Open₹57
Prev. Close₹57
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.04
Day's High₹57
Day's Low₹55.5
52 Week's High₹97.7
52 Week's Low₹48.2
Book Value₹14.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.51
P/E114
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.96
24.96
24.96
24.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.34
9.16
9.05
20.04
Net Worth
35.3
34.12
34.01
45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.05
62.12
18.89
34.5
yoy growth (%)
36.91
228.81
-45.25
34.22
Raw materials
-71.84
-32.67
15.74
-8.75
As % of sales
84.46
52.59
83.36
25.37
Employee costs
-1.03
-1.73
-1.74
-1.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
1.23
1.85
1.6
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.75
-0.76
-0.81
Tax paid
0
-0.42
-0.53
-0.47
Working capital
-32.45
2.15
5.7
21.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.91
228.81
-45.25
34.22
Op profit growth
-69.07
-16.27
33.28
531.79
EBIT growth
-74.06
-21.65
37.74
550.04
Net profit growth
-97.5
-38.01
17.58
206.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashokkumar Thakker
Executive Director
Piyush Thakkar
Director
Dharmishthaben Thakkar
Independent Director
Krunal Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yesha Yatishbhai Shah
Independent Director
Hemang K Shah
Independent Director
Chintan Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Art Nirman Ltd
Summary
Art Nirman Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnudhara Builders Private Limited on February 19, 2011 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, the name of the Company was changed to Vishnudhara Buildcon Private Limited. Later, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, the name was changed to Art Nirman Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Art Nirman Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and allied activities. The Company operates into construction of various residential and commercial schemes. The residential projects of the Company ranges from affordable housing to luxurious flat and towers as well as luxurious bungalows; whereas, the commercial projects comprises of premium office spaces as well as showrooms and shops.The Company completed construction and development work of the first residential cum commercial project Shri Vishnudhara Cross Road in Ahmedabad in year 2016, which consist of 5 towers containing total of 154 residential apartments of 2 and 3 BHK and 25 commerc
Read More
The Art Nirman Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Art Nirman Ltd is ₹138.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Art Nirman Ltd is 114 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Art Nirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Art Nirman Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹97.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Art Nirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.10%, 3 Years at -26.35%, 1 Year at -1.04%, 6 Month at -8.26%, 3 Month at -9.65% and 1 Month at -4.54%.
