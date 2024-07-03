Art Nirman Ltd Summary

Art Nirman Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnudhara Builders Private Limited on February 19, 2011 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 19, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, the name of the Company was changed to Vishnudhara Buildcon Private Limited. Later, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, the name was changed to Art Nirman Private Limited. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Art Nirman Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 02, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and allied activities. The Company operates into construction of various residential and commercial schemes. The residential projects of the Company ranges from affordable housing to luxurious flat and towers as well as luxurious bungalows; whereas, the commercial projects comprises of premium office spaces as well as showrooms and shops.The Company completed construction and development work of the first residential cum commercial project Shri Vishnudhara Cross Road in Ahmedabad in year 2016, which consist of 5 towers containing total of 154 residential apartments of 2 and 3 BHK and 25 commercial shops, with a total built up area of 2,09,701 sq. ft. approx. The Company made a public issue of 20,04,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 5.01 Crore in October, 2016. Thereafter, it completed During the FY 2020, the Company completed the construction work of Shree Vishnudhara Gardens near Gota at Ahmedabad, which consist of 350 residential unit, 2 & 3 BHK and pent house & 110 commercial shops with a total built up area 6 lakhs sq.ft. It sold 340 residential flats and 95 commercial offices in the project. The Company also got works contract from Art Club Private Limited for Club Babylon. In 2022-23, the Company came up with four more project . Ashiyana Apartments, a residenal and commercial redevelopment project situated at Bhimjipura, Vadaj, Ahmedabad; Shree Vishnudhara Nidhi Apartment project situated at Naranpura, Ahmedabad; Shree Vishnudhara Essence at Thaltej, Ahmedabad; Omkar Enclave situated at Ranip, Ahmedabad and started their operations. The construction of Club Babylon leading Club situated near Village Bhadaj, in Ahmedabad was made operational in 2023-24.