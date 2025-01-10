<dhhead-INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead-

TO

THE MEMBERS OF

ART NIRMAN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ART NIRMAN LIMITED ("the company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory informafion.

In our opinion and to the best of our informafion and according to the explanafions given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the informafion required by the Companies Act,2013(the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting standards prescribed under secfion 133 of the Act read with the companies Rules ,2015, as amended and other the accounfing principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under secfion 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilifies for the Audit of the Financial Statements secfion of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Insfitute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial sta tements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilifies in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other informafion. The other informafion comprises the informafion included in the Companys directors report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other informafion and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to Read the other informafion and, in doing so, consider whether the other informafion is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other informafion, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in secfion 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparafion of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounfing principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounfing Standards (Ind AS) specified under Secfion 133 of the Act.This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, o r the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2A.As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the company as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B".

g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

B . With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position except Gst demand of Rs. 59,70,176/- for which the company has made an appeal and paid Pre-deposit amount which considered under Balance sheet. Refer point no. 17 of Note 1 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced

or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have not enabled a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software .

h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of Art Nirman Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full parficulars, including quantitafive details and situafion of Property, Plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full parficulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the informafion and explanafions given to us and on the basis of our examinafion of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programmed of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verificafion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us ,no material discrepancies were noficed on such verificafion as carried out under the above program during the Current year.

(c) According to the informafion and explanafion given to us company has fitle deeds of immovable

properfies are held in the name of the company itself.

(d) According to the informafion and explanafions given to us and on the basis of our examinafion of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the informafion and explanafions given to us and on the basis of our examinafion of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings inifiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibifion of Benami Property Transacfions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verificafion is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noficed on verificafion between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the informafion and explanafions given to us and on the basis of our examinafion of the records of the Company, the company has not been sancfioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore from banks or financial insfitufions therefore this clause is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

iii. According to the informafion and explanafions given to us and on the basis of our examinafion of the records of the Company, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parfies, if so,-

(a) The company does not have subsidiaries, joint venture and associates company so this clause is not applicable.

(b) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans in the nature of intercorporate deposits as below:

Aggregate amount during the year as Loan to LLP - Rs. 10.77 Crore

Balance Outstanding as at Balance sheet date - Rs. 10.27 Crore

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and security, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India except GST and TDS and Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance which have been complied with delays with interest.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(c) There were no dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Good and Service Tax and Customs Duty which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute except amount disclosed in notes.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in books of Account, in the Tax Assessments under the Income tax Act during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is n ot applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act). (a) In our opinion and on the basis of verification of records of the Company, it has not defaulted in the payment of dues to Banks or Financial Institutions during the year.

x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us by the company and on examination of books of accounts and records of the company, it is observed that the company has not raised fund by way of initial public offer or further public offer (incl uding debt instruments).Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x )(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the imformation and explanations given to us ,no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures and y does not have a vigil mechanism and is not required to have a vigil mechanism as per the Act or SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 177 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, transa ctions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal control system commensurate with the size and nature of business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period have been taken in to consideration while executing audit by the Statutory Auditor.

xv. The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or any persons connected with him and thus no compliance is required for provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly, the provisions Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and hence the company not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in current financial year but incurred of RS 1028.33 Lakhs cash loss in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and so there was no requirement for the auditor to consider the issue, objections or concerns raised by outgoing auditor.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As Company are not required to complies section 135,Paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. As company does not have group company or part of it, so company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement or part of it therefore this Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ART NIRMAN LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjuncfion with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporfing criteria established by the Company considering the essenfial components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporfing issued by the Insfitute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilifies include the design, implementafion and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effecfively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respecfive companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparafion of reliable financial informafion, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporfing based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporfing (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Audifing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under secfion 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Interna l Financial Controls and, both issued by the Insfitute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporfing was established and maintained and if such controls operated effecfively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporfing and their operafing effecfiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporfing included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporfing, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and tesfing and evaluafing the design and operafing effecfiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporfing of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporfing is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporfing and the preparafion of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounfing principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporfing includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposifions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transacfions are recorded as necessary to permit preparafion of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounfing principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in

accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.