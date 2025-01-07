Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.05
62.12
18.89
34.5
yoy growth (%)
36.91
228.81
-45.25
34.22
Raw materials
-71.84
-32.67
15.74
-8.75
As % of sales
84.46
52.59
83.36
25.37
Employee costs
-1.03
-1.73
-1.74
-1.08
As % of sales
1.21
2.78
9.25
3.14
Other costs
-9.59
-19.36
-22.91
-17.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.27
31.16
121.29
49.79
Operating profit
2.58
8.35
9.97
7.48
OPM
3.03
13.44
52.81
21.69
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.75
-0.76
-0.81
Interest expense
-1.98
-6.47
-7.98
-5.54
Other income
0.14
0.1
0.62
0.47
Profit before tax
0.01
1.23
1.85
1.6
Taxes
0
-0.42
-0.53
-0.47
Tax rate
88.88
-34.01
-28.86
-29.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.81
1.31
1.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.81
1.31
1.12
yoy growth (%)
-97.5
-38.01
17.58
206.93
NPM
0.02
1.31
6.97
3.24
