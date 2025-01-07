iifl-logo-icon 1
Art Nirman Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.99
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:15 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Art Nirman Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.05

62.12

18.89

34.5

yoy growth (%)

36.91

228.81

-45.25

34.22

Raw materials

-71.84

-32.67

15.74

-8.75

As % of sales

84.46

52.59

83.36

25.37

Employee costs

-1.03

-1.73

-1.74

-1.08

As % of sales

1.21

2.78

9.25

3.14

Other costs

-9.59

-19.36

-22.91

-17.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.27

31.16

121.29

49.79

Operating profit

2.58

8.35

9.97

7.48

OPM

3.03

13.44

52.81

21.69

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.75

-0.76

-0.81

Interest expense

-1.98

-6.47

-7.98

-5.54

Other income

0.14

0.1

0.62

0.47

Profit before tax

0.01

1.23

1.85

1.6

Taxes

0

-0.42

-0.53

-0.47

Tax rate

88.88

-34.01

-28.86

-29.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.81

1.31

1.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.81

1.31

1.12

yoy growth (%)

-97.5

-38.01

17.58

206.93

NPM

0.02

1.31

6.97

3.24

