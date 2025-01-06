iifl-logo-icon 1
Art Nirman Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.99
(-1.77%)
Jan 6, 2025

Art Nirman Ltd

Art Nirman Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

1.23

1.85

1.6

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.75

-0.76

-0.81

Tax paid

0

-0.42

-0.53

-0.47

Working capital

-32.45

2.15

5.7

21.96

Other operating items

Operating

-33.15

2.21

6.25

22.26

Capital expenditure

0.03

0

0.12

0.26

Free cash flow

-33.12

2.22

6.38

22.52

Equity raised

40.03

48.63

27.31

12.55

Investing

0.02

0.02

0.3

0

Financing

6.79

50.09

25.06

44.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.72

100.96

59.05

79.4

