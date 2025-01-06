Art Nirman Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
1.23
1.85
1.6
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.75
-0.76
-0.81
Tax paid
0
-0.42
-0.53
-0.47
Working capital
-32.45
2.15
5.7
21.96
Other operating items
Operating
-33.15
2.21
6.25
22.26
Capital expenditure
0.03
0
0.12
0.26
Free cash flow
-33.12
2.22
6.38
22.52
Equity raised
40.03
48.63
27.31
12.55
Investing
0.02
0.02
0.3
0
Financing
6.79
50.09
25.06
44.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.72
100.96
59.05
79.4
