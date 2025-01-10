Art Nirman Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.96
24.96
24.96
24.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.34
9.16
9.05
20.04
Net Worth
35.3
34.12
34.01
45
Minority Interest
Debt
2.92
2.53
0.23
4.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.28
0.28
0.29
Total Liabilities
38.47
36.93
34.52
50.24
Fixed Assets
5.11
5.78
6.48
7.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.32
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
28.97
30.91
22.58
41.64
Inventories
19.12
14.31
8.23
33.21
Inventory Days
142.51
Sundry Debtors
3.32
23.01
17.96
14.13
Debtor Days
60.63
Other Current Assets
21.27
8.59
6.85
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-6.76
-6.72
-1.58
-3.5
Creditor Days
15.01
Other Current Liabilities
-7.98
-8.28
-8.88
-9.47
Cash
4.35
0.2
5.15
1.09
Total Assets
38.46
36.92
34.53
50.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.