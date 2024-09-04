Art Nirman Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. Art Nirman Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Art Nirman Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Art Nirman Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)