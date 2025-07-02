iifl-logo
Raymond Realty Ltd Share Price Live

921.2
(-4.95%)
Jul 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open958.5
  • Day's High964
  • 52 Wk High1,050
  • Prev. Close969.2
  • Day's Low920.8
  • 52 Wk Low 950
  • Turnover (lac)8,570.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,132.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raymond Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

958.5

Prev. Close

969.2

Turnover(Lac.)

8,570.38

Day's High

964

Day's Low

920.8

52 Week's High

1,050

52 Week's Low

950

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,132.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raymond Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Raymond Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raymond Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jul, 2025|10:51 PM
May-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.86%

Non-Promoter- 21.87%

Institutions: 21.87%

Non-Institutions: 29.22%

Custodian: 0.03%

Share Price

Raymond Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.28

-0.94

-0.02

Net Worth

-1.13

-0.79

0.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

565.18

3.48

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

565.18

3.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.12

0.96

Raymond Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

843.45

115.252,08,545.011,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,391.5

63.41,38,827.9774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,637.1

070,51717.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,314.5

68.9569,713.76278.540911.69579.18

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,913.4

40.3169,531.66309.070.42911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raymond Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam Hari Singhania

Managing Director

Harmohan H. Sahni

Non Executive Director

Gautam Trivedi

Independent Director

Ashish Kapadia

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Bharat Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiren Sonawala,

Registered Office

C/o Raymond Ltd,

Jekegram Pokhran Road No 1,

Maharashtra - 400606

Tel: 91-22683 73700

Website: http://www.raymondrealty.in

Email: rrl.secretarial@raymond.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Raymond Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Raymond Realty Ltd share price today?

The Raymond Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹921.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymond Realty Ltd is ₹6132.77 Cr. as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raymond Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raymond Realty Ltd is 0 and 93.44 as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raymond Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymond Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymond Realty Ltd is ₹950 and ₹1050 as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raymond Realty Ltd?

Raymond Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raymond Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raymond Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

