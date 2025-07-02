Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹958.5
Prev. Close₹969.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,570.38
Day's High₹964
Day's Low₹920.8
52 Week's High₹1,050
52 Week's Low₹950
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,132.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.28
-0.94
-0.02
Net Worth
-1.13
-0.79
0.13
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
565.18
3.48
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
565.18
3.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.12
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
843.45
|115.25
|2,08,545.01
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,391.5
|63.4
|1,38,827.9
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,637.1
|0
|70,517
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,314.5
|68.95
|69,713.76
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.18
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,913.4
|40.31
|69,531.66
|309.07
|0.42
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam Hari Singhania
Managing Director
Harmohan H. Sahni
Non Executive Director
Gautam Trivedi
Independent Director
Ashish Kapadia
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Bharat Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiren Sonawala,
C/o Raymond Ltd,
Jekegram Pokhran Road No 1,
Maharashtra - 400606
Tel: 91-22683 73700
Website: http://www.raymondrealty.in
Email: rrl.secretarial@raymond.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Reports by Raymond Realty Ltd
