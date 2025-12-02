iifl-logo

Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

2 Dec 2025 , 12:54 PM

Raymond Realty has announced its entry into one of the most premium corridors of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with the launch of Invictus by GS, BKC. The project marks an important expansion move for the company as it continues to scale its presence in luxury real estate.

The development spans close to 2 acres and is positioned as a marquee redevelopment project within the Bandra Kurla Complex region. After achieving strong success in Thane with projects such as TenX Habitat and The Address by GS, the company is now targeting the ultra luxury homebuyer segment in Mumbai.

According to CEO Harmohan Sahni, the launch of Invictus by GS, BKC represents a key milestone in the company’s shift towards high value developments. He said the project alone carries a revenue potential of more than Rs 2,000 crore and will play a central role in the company’s larger JDA portfolio valued at around Rs 14,000 crore.

The CEO also highlighted that this development strengthens Raymond Realty’s plans to reach an annual topline of Rs 4,000 crore. He added that the company aims to secure half of its future growth from premium and ultra luxury projects by FY28, supported by Raymond’s brand credibility and design focused approach.

The project features six residential towers with 23 habitable floors along with four basements. The layout promotes eco responsible living and aligns with IGBC standards. The location is considered a major advantage, ensuring smooth access to South Mumbai, Central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Residents will have close proximity to key city landmarks. The site is about five minutes from Jio World Drive, eight minutes from the Bandra Worli Sea Link and approximately fifteen minutes from the Mumbai airport.

The project offers more than thirty lifestyle amenities, including a sky lounge, outdoor and indoor recreation spaces and a skyline facing swimming pool that is around 38 metres in length. The development will also have high street retail, creating a complete living environment for luxury homebuyers.

Raymond Realty has built a strong track record since its entry into real estate in 2019. The company became one of the top developers in the MMR region in a short span of time. Its first project, TenX Habitat, was delivered two years ahead of schedule, helping strengthen customer trust.

The company’s growth coincides with a notable shift in buyer preferences. Demand has moved from compact or aspirational homes to larger, premium residences with advanced amenities. Raymond Realty has updated its portfolio to reflect this change, offering spacious apartments suited for luxury living.

The firm is expanding rapidly across Mumbai through an asset light Joint Development Agreement model. Invictus by GS, BKC is among six JDAs signed by the company in locations such as Bandra, Mahim, Sion and Wadala. Together these projects represent a Gross Development Value of nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

Raymond Realty has several more JDA opportunities under review, which are expected to further widen its presence across the Mumbai market. The company aims to go beyond its strong roots in Thane and tap high potential neighbourhoods across the city.

Looking ahead, the company has planned a strong launch pipeline for 2025 and 2026. This includes two new projects on its own land in Thane and around three to four additional JDA based launches across Mumbai.

The company is moving towards a more balanced portfolio structure. It expects JDA projects to contribute around half of its annual pre sales by FY28. This marks a shift from the FY25 mix, where Thane projects accounted for nearly 78 percent of sales and JDAs contributed around 22 percent.

