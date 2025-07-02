Raymond Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.28
-0.94
-0.02
Net Worth
-1.13
-0.79
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
17.2
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.06
16.41
0.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.06
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
16.28
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
17.11
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.83
-0.01
Cash
0.06
0.08
0.09
Total Assets
0.07
16.42
0.13
