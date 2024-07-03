SectorRealty
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹73.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.83
Day's High₹75.99
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹81.9
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹59.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)441.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.13
6.13
6.22
6.22
Preference Capital
0.17
0.17
0
0
Reserves
356.84
357.12
357.74
357.9
Net Worth
363.14
363.42
363.96
364.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1.1
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-0.7
-0.01
Depreciation
-1.12
0
Tax paid
0.57
0
Working capital
-1.32
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.62
12.04
0.03
0.04
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.62
12.04
0.03
0.04
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.25
4.79
4.73
3.91
3.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Sunanda Jain
Whole-time Director
Sumit Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Radhika Jain
Independent Director
Ajay Chadha
Independent Director
N N Khamitkar
Independent Director
R L Narasimhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Renuka Uniyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ravinder Heights Ltd
Summary
Ravinder Heights Limited was incorporated on April 15, 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of the Real Estate. It undertake the business of acquisition, construction, development of townships built-up infrastructure, housing, commercial premises, hotels, resorts, hospital, educational institution, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure. In 2019-20, the Real Estate Business Undertaking of Panacea Biotec Limited got demerged with and into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement in December, 2020. Accordingly, the Shareholders of Panacea Biotec Limited were allotted one Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each in the Company, for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each held by them in Panacea Biotec Limited. Simultaneously, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited.
The Ravinder Heights Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd is ₹441.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ravinder Heights Ltd is 0 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravinder Heights Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravinder Heights Ltd is ₹38 and ₹81.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ravinder Heights Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.07%, 3 Years at 32.78%, 1 Year at 48.22%, 6 Month at 60.37%, 3 Month at 23.31% and 1 Month at 42.63%.
