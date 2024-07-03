iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ravinder Heights Ltd Share Price

72
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:21 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High75.99
  • 52 Wk High81.9
  • Prev. Close73.74
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)4.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value59.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)441.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ravinder Heights Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

74

Prev. Close

73.74

Turnover(Lac.)

4.83

Day's High

75.99

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

81.9

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

59.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

441.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ravinder Heights Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ravinder Heights Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ravinder Heights Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ravinder Heights Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.13

6.13

6.22

6.22

Preference Capital

0.17

0.17

0

0

Reserves

356.84

357.12

357.74

357.9

Net Worth

363.14

363.42

363.96

364.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.1

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-0.7

-0.01

Depreciation

-1.12

0

Tax paid

0.57

0

Working capital

-1.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.62

12.04

0.03

0.04

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.62

12.04

0.03

0.04

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.25

4.79

4.73

3.91

3.17

View Annually Results

Ravinder Heights Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ravinder Heights Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Sunanda Jain

Whole-time Director

Sumit Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Radhika Jain

Independent Director

Ajay Chadha

Independent Director

N N Khamitkar

Independent Director

R L Narasimhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renuka Uniyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ravinder Heights Ltd

Summary

Ravinder Heights Limited was incorporated on April 15, 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of the Real Estate. It undertake the business of acquisition, construction, development of townships built-up infrastructure, housing, commercial premises, hotels, resorts, hospital, educational institution, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure. In 2019-20, the Real Estate Business Undertaking of Panacea Biotec Limited got demerged with and into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement in December, 2020. Accordingly, the Shareholders of Panacea Biotec Limited were allotted one Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each in the Company, for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each held by them in Panacea Biotec Limited. Simultaneously, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ravinder Heights Ltd share price today?

The Ravinder Heights Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravinder Heights Ltd is ₹441.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ravinder Heights Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ravinder Heights Ltd is 0 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ravinder Heights Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravinder Heights Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravinder Heights Ltd is ₹38 and ₹81.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ravinder Heights Ltd?

Ravinder Heights Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.07%, 3 Years at 32.78%, 1 Year at 48.22%, 6 Month at 60.37%, 3 Month at 23.31% and 1 Month at 42.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ravinder Heights Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ravinder Heights Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.74 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravinder Heights Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.