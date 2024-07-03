iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravinder Heights Ltd Quarterly Results

70.49
(0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.14

0.15

0.14

0.15

0.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.15

0.14

0.15

0.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.92

1.92

1.78

2.22

3.7

Total Income

2.06

2.07

1.92

2.38

3.86

Total Expenditure

1.67

1.99

1.67

3.57

1.26

PBIDT

0.39

0.08

0.25

-1.2

2.6

Interest

0.06

0.06

0.08

0.05

0.06

PBDT

0.34

0.02

0.17

-1.25

2.54

Depreciation

0.54

0.52

0.56

0.54

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.15

-0.08

-0.07

0.07

0.28

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.22

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

-0.42

-0.32

-1.64

1.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

-0.42

-0.32

-1.64

1.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

-0.42

-0.32

-1.64

1.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.07

-0.06

-0.27

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

278.57

53.33

178.57

-800

1,625

PBDTM(%)

242.85

13.33

121.42

-833.33

1,587.5

PATM(%)

-42.85

-280

-228.57

-1,093.33

1,075

