Ravinder Heights Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.14
0.15
0.14
0.15
0.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.15
0.14
0.15
0.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.92
1.92
1.78
2.22
3.7
Total Income
2.06
2.07
1.92
2.38
3.86
Total Expenditure
1.67
1.99
1.67
3.57
1.26
PBIDT
0.39
0.08
0.25
-1.2
2.6
Interest
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.05
0.06
PBDT
0.34
0.02
0.17
-1.25
2.54
Depreciation
0.54
0.52
0.56
0.54
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.15
-0.08
-0.07
0.07
0.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.22
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.42
-0.32
-1.64
1.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-0.42
-0.32
-1.64
1.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-0.42
-0.32
-1.64
1.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.07
-0.06
-0.27
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
278.57
53.33
178.57
-800
1,625
PBDTM(%)
242.85
13.33
121.42
-833.33
1,587.5
PATM(%)
-42.85
-280
-228.57
-1,093.33
1,075
