Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1.1
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
0
As % of sales
12.3
0
Other costs
-0.55
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.27
0
Operating profit
0.41
-0.01
OPM
37.42
0
Depreciation
-1.12
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-0.7
-0.01
Taxes
0.57
0
Tax rate
-81.77
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-0.12
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
828.16
NPM
-11.63
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.