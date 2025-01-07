iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravinder Heights Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.05
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:14:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravinder Heights Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.1

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

0

As % of sales

12.3

0

Other costs

-0.55

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.27

0

Operating profit

0.41

-0.01

OPM

37.42

0

Depreciation

-1.12

0

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-0.7

-0.01

Taxes

0.57

0

Tax rate

-81.77

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.12

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

828.16

NPM

-11.63

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravinder Heights Ltd

