Ravinder Heights Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.48
0.27
0.03
0.02
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.48
0.27
0.03
0.02
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.48
3.44
3.47
2.77
2.3
Total Income
7.96
3.71
3.49
2.79
2.3
Total Expenditure
7.87
4
1.88
1.57
1.97
PBIDT
0.08
-0.29
1.61
1.22
0.33
Interest
0.19
0.35
0.18
0
0
PBDT
-0.11
-0.64
1.43
1.22
0.33
Depreciation
1.61
1.58
1.16
1.6
1.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
-0.75
0.81
0.7
0.54
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.69
-1.16
0.02
5.49
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.84
-0.78
0.62
-1.1
-7.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.84
-0.78
0.62
-1.1
-7.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.21
0.15
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.84
-0.99
0.47
-1.1
-7.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.3
-0.13
0.1
-0.18
-1.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.66
-107.4
5,366.66
6,100
0
PBDTM(%)
-22.91
-237.03
4,766.66
6,100
0
PATM(%)
-383.33
-288.88
2,066.66
-5,500
0
