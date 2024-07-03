iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ravinder Heights Ltd Nine Monthly Results

71.88
(1.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.48

0.27

0.03

0.02

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.48

0.27

0.03

0.02

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.48

3.44

3.47

2.77

2.3

Total Income

7.96

3.71

3.49

2.79

2.3

Total Expenditure

7.87

4

1.88

1.57

1.97

PBIDT

0.08

-0.29

1.61

1.22

0.33

Interest

0.19

0.35

0.18

0

0

PBDT

-0.11

-0.64

1.43

1.22

0.33

Depreciation

1.61

1.58

1.16

1.6

1.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

-0.75

0.81

0.7

0.54

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.69

-1.16

0.02

5.49

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.84

-0.78

0.62

-1.1

-7.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.84

-0.78

0.62

-1.1

-7.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.21

0.15

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.84

-0.99

0.47

-1.1

-7.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.3

-0.13

0.1

-0.18

-1.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.66

-107.4

5,366.66

6,100

0

PBDTM(%)

-22.91

-237.03

4,766.66

6,100

0

PATM(%)

-383.33

-288.88

2,066.66

-5,500

0

Ravinder Heights: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravinder Heights Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.