Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2024 FOR APPROVAL OF STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on wednesday 28th August 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; Initmation of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 regarding Allotment of 75000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of 165000 Complusory convertible Non cumulative Preference shares of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024