Ravinder Heights Ltd Board Meeting

70.01
(4.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Ravinder Heights CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2024 FOR APPROVAL OF STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on wednesday 28th August 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; Initmation of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 regarding Allotment of 75000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of 165000 Complusory convertible Non cumulative Preference shares of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Ravinder Heights Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2023 to be held on 14th February 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 14, 2024 TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (PROVISIONAL) ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTH ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Ravinder Heights: Related News

