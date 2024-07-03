iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravinder Heights Ltd Company Summary

65.05
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Ravinder Heights Ltd Summary

Ravinder Heights Limited was incorporated on April 15, 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of the Real Estate. It undertake the business of acquisition, construction, development of townships built-up infrastructure, housing, commercial premises, hotels, resorts, hospital, educational institution, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure. In 2019-20, the Real Estate Business Undertaking of Panacea Biotec Limited got demerged with and into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement in December, 2020. Accordingly, the Shareholders of Panacea Biotec Limited were allotted one Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each in the Company, for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each held by them in Panacea Biotec Limited. Simultaneously, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited.

