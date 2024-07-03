Ravinder Heights Limited was incorporated on April 15, 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of the Real Estate. It undertake the business of acquisition, construction, development of townships built-up infrastructure, housing, commercial premises, hotels, resorts, hospital, educational institution, recreational facilities, city and regional level infrastructure. In 2019-20, the Real Estate Business Undertaking of Panacea Biotec Limited got demerged with and into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement in December, 2020. Accordingly, the Shareholders of Panacea Biotec Limited were allotted one Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each in the Company, for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each held by them in Panacea Biotec Limited. Simultaneously, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Limited.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.