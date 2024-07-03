iifl-logo-icon 1
Mason Infratech Ltd Share Price

137.1
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High142.4
  • 52 Wk High218.75
  • Prev. Close139.85
  • Day's Low137.05
  • 52 Wk Low 83.6
  • Turnover (lac)19.19
  • P/E21.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)240.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mason Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0

Prev. Close

139.85

Turnover(Lac.)

19.19

Day's High

142.4

Day's Low

137.05

52 Week's High

218.75

52 Week's Low

83.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

240.92

P/E

21.09

EPS

6.63

Divi. Yield

0

Mason Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mason Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mason Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.59%

Non-Promoter- 7.78%

Institutions: 7.78%

Non-Institutions: 20.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mason Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Nov-2023

Equity Capital

12.81

10

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.54

3.3

Net Worth

22.35

13.3

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mason Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mason Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Asit Dattani Thakkar

Whole-time Director

Ashutosh Juthani

Independent Director

Hiral Gandhi

Independent Director

Vishwa Deo Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Tiwari

Independent Director

Gokuldas Raghoba Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mason Infratech Ltd

Summary

Mason Infratech Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mason Infrastructure through Partnership Deed dated February 06, 2020.The Partnership Firm got converted into Private Limited company and incorporated as Mason Infratech Private Limited on April 24, 2023, through Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Mason Infratech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2023 was issued by RoC, Mumbai.Mason are real estate construction Company providing construction services for residential as well as commercial buildings of new and redevelopment projects. They specialize in executing civil contracts. They are working on lifestyle projects and high-value standalone buildings. The team is well-versed in latest industry practices, ensuring that they remain up to date with the technological advancements in construction. They understand the unique requirements of each project and offer services accordingly. Their comprehensive suite of offerings covers the entire project lifecycle, including planning, designing, procurement, construction, and post-construction services.Masons primary operational focus lies within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Company is young, but the management carry several years of experience in the infrastructure business throughout India. I
Company FAQs

What is the Mason Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Mason Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mason Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mason Infratech Ltd is ₹240.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mason Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mason Infratech Ltd is 21.09 and 4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mason Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mason Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mason Infratech Ltd is ₹83.6 and ₹218.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mason Infratech Ltd?

Mason Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 51.35%, 6 Month at 37.31%, 3 Month at -5.35% and 1 Month at 19.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mason Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mason Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.60 %
Institutions - 7.78 %
Public - 20.62 %

