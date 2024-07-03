SectorRealty
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹139.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.19
Day's High₹142.4
Day's Low₹137.05
52 Week's High₹218.75
52 Week's Low₹83.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)240.92
P/E21.09
EPS6.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Nov-2023
Equity Capital
12.81
10
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.54
3.3
Net Worth
22.35
13.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Asit Dattani Thakkar
Whole-time Director
Ashutosh Juthani
Independent Director
Hiral Gandhi
Independent Director
Vishwa Deo Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Tiwari
Independent Director
Gokuldas Raghoba Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mason Infratech Ltd
Summary
Mason Infratech Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mason Infrastructure through Partnership Deed dated February 06, 2020.The Partnership Firm got converted into Private Limited company and incorporated as Mason Infratech Private Limited on April 24, 2023, through Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Mason Infratech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2023 was issued by RoC, Mumbai.Mason are real estate construction Company providing construction services for residential as well as commercial buildings of new and redevelopment projects. They specialize in executing civil contracts. They are working on lifestyle projects and high-value standalone buildings. The team is well-versed in latest industry practices, ensuring that they remain up to date with the technological advancements in construction. They understand the unique requirements of each project and offer services accordingly. Their comprehensive suite of offerings covers the entire project lifecycle, including planning, designing, procurement, construction, and post-construction services.Masons primary operational focus lies within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Company is young, but the management carry several years of experience in the infrastructure business throughout India. I
Read More
The Mason Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mason Infratech Ltd is ₹240.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mason Infratech Ltd is 21.09 and 4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mason Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mason Infratech Ltd is ₹83.6 and ₹218.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mason Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 51.35%, 6 Month at 37.31%, 3 Month at -5.35% and 1 Month at 19.43%.
