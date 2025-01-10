iifl-logo-icon 1
Mason Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

141
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Nov-2023

Equity Capital

12.81

10

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.54

3.3

Net Worth

22.35

13.3

Minority Interest

Debt

16.27

12.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.01

Total Liabilities

38.69

25.44

Fixed Assets

9.27

12.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.96

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

Networking Capital

24.2

12.46

Inventories

18.29

18.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

28.92

13.65

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.58

8.27

Sundry Creditors

-25.21

-13.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.38

-13.74

Cash

1.27

0.17

Total Assets

38.7

25.42

