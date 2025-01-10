Mason Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Nov-2023
Equity Capital
12.81
10
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.54
3.3
Net Worth
22.35
13.3
Minority Interest
Debt
16.27
12.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.01
Total Liabilities
38.69
25.44
Fixed Assets
9.27
12.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.96
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
Networking Capital
24.2
12.46
Inventories
18.29
18.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.92
13.65
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.58
8.27
Sundry Creditors
-25.21
-13.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.38
-13.74
Cash
1.27
0.17
Total Assets
38.7
25.42
