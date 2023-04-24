To the Members of MASON INFRATECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MASON INFRATECH LIMITED ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurements principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are Independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in Our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures on adoption of AS 09, Revenue Recognition include: The company recognizes revenue based on the Stage of completion which is determined on the basis of the proportion of value of goods or services transferred with reference to the certificates given by the Clients / Consultants appointed by Clients as well as on the billing schedule agreed with them for the value of work done during the year. > Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies; > Assessed the design and implementation of key controls over the recognition of contract revenue and margins, and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls; > For a sample of contracts, tested the appropriateness of amount recognized by: • reviewing the contract terms and conditions • evaluating the identification of performance obligation • evaluating the appropriateness of managements assessment that performance obligation was satisfied over time and consequent recognition of revenue • reviewed legal and contracting certificate received from client\consultants appointed by clients > Assessed that the disclosures made by the management are in accordance with the applicable accounting standard

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other Irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement; whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our Opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms Of sub-section (11) Of section 143 Of the Act. we give in "Annexure B" a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigation which has the impact of on its financial

position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there

were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company hN No. ;

iv. (1). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) Of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2)above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has declared interim dividend during the year as per provisions of section 123 of the companies Act.2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operative from 25/03/2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MASON INFRATECH LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identity and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MASON INFRATECH LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

I. (a).

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible

assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the tittle deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 198B, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) Of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

II. (a) The Company has a system of physical verification of inventory whereby all items of inventory are physically verified over a period of time. Discrepancies, if any between physical stock and book records are adjusted in the books as and when the verifications and corresponding reconciliations are carried out. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore in aggregate from the Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Monthly statements filed with such a Bank are not in agreement with the books of accounts.

According to the information, explanation, and justification given to us, the variation between statements filed with the bank and financial statements is as follows.

• The company has experienced an increase in creditors compared to the monthly statement submitted to the bank. This surge is primarily attributed to the delayed receipt of purchase bills from suppliers, which were not accounted for in the initial statement. Consequently, the rise in creditors has led to a corresponding increase in inventory levels, deviating from the figures reported in the monthly statement submitted to the bank.

• The financial statement reflects a decrease in debtors balance compared to the statements submitted to the bank. This reduction is attributed to an adjustment made to the debtors balance, where it was offset against the Loans & Advances balance. Essentially, the amount previously classified as debtors was reassigned to Loans & Advances, resulting in a lower debtors balance in the financial statement.

iii. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or uttseeured, to cWipanies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee or security to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act nor made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning Of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 Ot the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products / services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of payment/non-payment of statutory dues:

a. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Professional Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

vii. According to the Information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained by the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial Statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Hence reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Oder ifs^not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company was incorporated on 24/04/2023 by converting Mason Infrastructure (partnership firm) to Mason Infratech Private Limited, later upon conversion into a public company the name of the said company changed to Mason Infratech Limited. The partner capital balance of Rs. 8,23,16,900/- as on 23/04/2023 in Mason Infrastructures books has been converted to 82,31,690 fully paid up equity shares of FV Rs. 10/- in Companys books. The Company has allotted 250,000 Equity Shares of FV Rs. 10/- at an issue price of Rs. 40/-. The Company has allotted 25,62,500 bonus equity share of FV Rs. 10/- and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

x. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the Course of our audit.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended March 31 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xi. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated In paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

xiii. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to maintain internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company,

xv. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xvi)(b) Of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Care Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. //b

xvii. Based on the overall review of,?nailciiN Statements, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current or immediately d/evf^us financial.

xvi. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on Our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable at meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, State that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xix. According the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount that needs to be transferred to a fund specified in the Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) to Section 135 of the Act

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company does not have any Subsidiary. Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Ronak Pravin Gada (Designated Partner) Membership no.: 146825 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date:19/07/2024 UDIN:24146825BKCUZP6535

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MASON INFRATECH LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of MASON INFRATECH LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) Of Sub-section 3 Of Section 143 Of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of MASON INFRATECH LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit Of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Nate").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsblity

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Ronak Pravin Gada (Designated Partner) Membership no.: 146825

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 19/07/2024

UDIN:24146825BKCUZP6535