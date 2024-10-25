Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 for consideration and approval of Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024 for the change in the composition of the Board.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024