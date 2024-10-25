|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 for consideration and approval of Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024 for the change in the composition of the Board.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 19-July-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business Mason Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 19, 2024 for Approval of Audited Financial result for the Year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)
