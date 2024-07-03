Mason Infratech Ltd Summary

Mason Infratech Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mason Infrastructure through Partnership Deed dated February 06, 2020.The Partnership Firm got converted into Private Limited company and incorporated as Mason Infratech Private Limited on April 24, 2023, through Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Mason Infratech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2023 was issued by RoC, Mumbai.Mason are real estate construction Company providing construction services for residential as well as commercial buildings of new and redevelopment projects. They specialize in executing civil contracts. They are working on lifestyle projects and high-value standalone buildings. The team is well-versed in latest industry practices, ensuring that they remain up to date with the technological advancements in construction. They understand the unique requirements of each project and offer services accordingly. Their comprehensive suite of offerings covers the entire project lifecycle, including planning, designing, procurement, construction, and post-construction services.Masons primary operational focus lies within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Company is young, but the management carry several years of experience in the infrastructure business throughout India. It use specialised formwork technologies, including vertical composite panel system for columns, horizontal composite panel system for slabs, crane enabled composite table formwork, aluminium composite panel and automatic climbing system. In addition, the Company also provide mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. In 2021, Mason achieved a milestone by completing 1.6 Lac sq. ft of construction work and has reached to strength of 150+ working strength within group which helps Masons operations to expand in 2023.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer by issuing 54,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares .