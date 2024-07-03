iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mason Infratech Ltd Company Summary

138.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mason Infratech Ltd Summary

Mason Infratech Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Mason Infrastructure through Partnership Deed dated February 06, 2020.The Partnership Firm got converted into Private Limited company and incorporated as Mason Infratech Private Limited on April 24, 2023, through Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Mason Infratech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2023 was issued by RoC, Mumbai.Mason are real estate construction Company providing construction services for residential as well as commercial buildings of new and redevelopment projects. They specialize in executing civil contracts. They are working on lifestyle projects and high-value standalone buildings. The team is well-versed in latest industry practices, ensuring that they remain up to date with the technological advancements in construction. They understand the unique requirements of each project and offer services accordingly. Their comprehensive suite of offerings covers the entire project lifecycle, including planning, designing, procurement, construction, and post-construction services.Masons primary operational focus lies within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Company is young, but the management carry several years of experience in the infrastructure business throughout India. It use specialised formwork technologies, including vertical composite panel system for columns, horizontal composite panel system for slabs, crane enabled composite table formwork, aluminium composite panel and automatic climbing system. In addition, the Company also provide mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. In 2021, Mason achieved a milestone by completing 1.6 Lac sq. ft of construction work and has reached to strength of 150+ working strength within group which helps Masons operations to expand in 2023.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer by issuing 54,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares .

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.