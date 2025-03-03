SectorRealty
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.68
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
60.12
60.12
60.12
60.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.56
103.56
105.67
109.92
Net Worth
162.68
163.68
165.79
170.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.09
4.85
13
39.09
yoy growth (%)
-98.07
-62.64
-66.72
-44.36
Raw materials
0.39
0.77
3.41
2.97
As % of sales
425.62
15.92
26.29
7.59
Employee costs
-2.73
-3.71
-4.84
-5.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-23.57
-2.03
-4.57
0.55
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.47
-0.67
-0.69
Tax paid
0.53
0
0.1
-0.15
Working capital
5.16
-230.65
84.91
31.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.07
-62.64
-66.72
-44.36
Op profit growth
263.4
-10.73
-162.22
-17.07
EBIT growth
1,116.95
-57.2
-134.49
-12.56
Net profit growth
-49.55
-54.5
-917.9
-93.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.22
0.09
4.86
13.01
39.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
0.09
4.86
13.01
39.09
Other Operating Income
3.24
0.04
4.88
0
2.39
Other Income
0
22.55
0
3.47
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
661.35
|331.37
|1,59,125.41
|-166.09
|0.78
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,152.5
|57.03
|1,11,473.5
|564.7
|0.2
|3,485.3
|172.67
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,075.3
|63.72
|60,486.68
|34.85
|0
|184.99
|571.46
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,578.55
|187.48
|55,430.5
|55.81
|0.16
|127.46
|145.73
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,569.35
|25.68
|55,096.65
|536.53
|0.26
|1,276.69
|377.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prem Adip Rishi
Director
Praveen Kumar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rakesh Gupta
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Sood
Independent Director
Kalpana Gupta
Whole-time Director
Raman Sharma
Additional Director & CFO
Deepak Gupta
Company Secretary
Prachi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MVL Ltd
Summary
MVL Ltd is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in India. The company is engaged in the developing Group Housing, Townships, Malls, IT Park and Hotel Projects. The company is operating in Residential, Township, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality verticals. The company has four wholly owned subsidiary company, namely MVL Developers Limited, Creative Pools Developers Priviate Limited, Parisar Property Developers Priviate Limited and Udyan Horticultures Priviate Limited.MVL Ltd was incorporated on October 18, 2006. The company came into existence as the de-merged realty arm of Media Video Ltd, a public limited company. The company was established with the objective of providing a bouquet of real estate solutions. During the year, the company launched MVL Coral, the first premium housing project at Bhiwadi.In the year 2007, the company consolidated land for first township namely MVL Rivercity in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. Also, they launched first affordable housing project, MVL Flora in the Bhiwadi Region. In the year 2008, the company launched their first IT Park project MVL iPark in Gurgaon. The equity shares of the company were listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchanged with effect from June 30, 2008. Also, MVL Constructions Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary company with effect from December 31, 2008. In the year 2009, the company completed the consolidated of land for their first Golf course resort cum homes project in Neemrana. They launched first Bud
