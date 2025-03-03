iifl-logo-icon 1
MVL Ltd Share Price

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:16:34 PM

MVL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.68

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MVL Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

MVL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MVL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025|08:29 PM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.10%

Institutions: 5.10%

Non-Institutions: 39.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MVL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

60.12

60.12

60.12

60.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.56

103.56

105.67

109.92

Net Worth

162.68

163.68

165.79

170.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.09

4.85

13

39.09

yoy growth (%)

-98.07

-62.64

-66.72

-44.36

Raw materials

0.39

0.77

3.41

2.97

As % of sales

425.62

15.92

26.29

7.59

Employee costs

-2.73

-3.71

-4.84

-5.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-23.57

-2.03

-4.57

0.55

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.47

-0.67

-0.69

Tax paid

0.53

0

0.1

-0.15

Working capital

5.16

-230.65

84.91

31.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.07

-62.64

-66.72

-44.36

Op profit growth

263.4

-10.73

-162.22

-17.07

EBIT growth

1,116.95

-57.2

-134.49

-12.56

Net profit growth

-49.55

-54.5

-917.9

-93.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.22

0.09

4.86

13.01

39.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

0.09

4.86

13.01

39.09

Other Operating Income

3.24

0.04

4.88

0

2.39

Other Income

0

22.55

0

3.47

0.14

MVL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

661.35

331.371,59,125.41-166.090.78936.74113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,152.5

57.031,11,473.5564.70.23,485.3172.67

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,075.3

63.7260,486.6834.850184.99571.46

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,578.55

187.4855,430.555.810.16127.46145.73

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,569.35

25.6855,096.65536.530.261,276.69377.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MVL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prem Adip Rishi

Director

Praveen Kumar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rakesh Gupta

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Sood

Independent Director

Kalpana Gupta

Whole-time Director

Raman Sharma

Additional Director & CFO

Deepak Gupta

Company Secretary

Prachi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MVL Ltd

Summary

MVL Ltd is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in India. The company is engaged in the developing Group Housing, Townships, Malls, IT Park and Hotel Projects. The company is operating in Residential, Township, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality verticals. The company has four wholly owned subsidiary company, namely MVL Developers Limited, Creative Pools Developers Priviate Limited, Parisar Property Developers Priviate Limited and Udyan Horticultures Priviate Limited.MVL Ltd was incorporated on October 18, 2006. The company came into existence as the de-merged realty arm of Media Video Ltd, a public limited company. The company was established with the objective of providing a bouquet of real estate solutions. During the year, the company launched MVL Coral, the first premium housing project at Bhiwadi.In the year 2007, the company consolidated land for first township namely MVL Rivercity in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. Also, they launched first affordable housing project, MVL Flora in the Bhiwadi Region. In the year 2008, the company launched their first IT Park project MVL iPark in Gurgaon. The equity shares of the company were listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchanged with effect from June 30, 2008. Also, MVL Constructions Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary company with effect from December 31, 2008. In the year 2009, the company completed the consolidated of land for their first Golf course resort cum homes project in Neemrana. They launched first Bud
