MVL Ltd Summary

MVL Ltd is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in India. The company is engaged in the developing Group Housing, Townships, Malls, IT Park and Hotel Projects. The company is operating in Residential, Township, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality verticals. The company has four wholly owned subsidiary company, namely MVL Developers Limited, Creative Pools Developers Priviate Limited, Parisar Property Developers Priviate Limited and Udyan Horticultures Priviate Limited.MVL Ltd was incorporated on October 18, 2006. The company came into existence as the de-merged realty arm of Media Video Ltd, a public limited company. The company was established with the objective of providing a bouquet of real estate solutions. During the year, the company launched MVL Coral, the first premium housing project at Bhiwadi.In the year 2007, the company consolidated land for first township namely MVL Rivercity in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. Also, they launched first affordable housing project, MVL Flora in the Bhiwadi Region. In the year 2008, the company launched their first IT Park project MVL iPark in Gurgaon. The equity shares of the company were listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchanged with effect from June 30, 2008. Also, MVL Constructions Ltd, ceased to be a subsidiary company with effect from December 31, 2008. In the year 2009, the company completed the consolidated of land for their first Golf course resort cum homes project in Neemrana. They launched first Budget Homes project MVL IndiHomes in Delhi NCR. Also, they launched first Affordable Business Park MVL Indian Business Centre in Gurgaon. The company is set to launch MVL Ozio at Neemrana, the companys first Spa, Resort and Residences project.In February 2010, the company, as per the scheme of amalgamation, decided to merge Balaji Tirupati Buildcon Ltd and Global Digital Technologies Ltd with the company. In August 2010, the company decided to acquire majority stake in a Telecom company namely MVL Telecom Ltd and to make the same the subsidiary of the company.The company is developing township project in Yamuna Nagar, two Group Housing Projects in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, two IT Projects in Gurgaon, a Hotel Project in Gurgaon and Spa and Golf resort hotel cum homes project in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The company has launched their second Commercial IT/ Cyber Project naming India Business Centre (IBC) with a total saleable area of approx. 5 lakh sq ft just 500 mtrs off from NH 8 in Sector 35 of Gurgaon.In 2011, the company diversified into a promising sector i.e. hospitality. The company has already started the process for developing a 5 star hotel in Neemrana, Rajasthan and collaborated with an international renowed hospitality brand. This project will establish the company as a valuable contributor to the hospitality sector. Further, to add on in its hospitality division the company has allocated a prime land in its projects, River City, Yamuna Nagar for developing a Class hotel and club house .