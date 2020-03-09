Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
667.05
|342.65
|1,64,546.35
|-166.09
|0.75
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,113
|58.06
|1,13,509.02
|564.7
|0.2
|3,485.3
|172.66
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,008.35
|65.36
|62,043.8
|34.85
|0
|184.99
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,543.15
|26.5
|56,856.48
|536.53
|0.26
|1,276.69
|377.22
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,560.15
|190.66
|56,370.76
|55.81
|0.16
|127.46
|145.73
