iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MVL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:16:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.09

4.85

13

39.09

yoy growth (%)

-98.07

-62.64

-66.72

-44.36

Raw materials

0.39

0.77

3.41

2.97

As % of sales

425.62

15.92

26.29

7.59

Employee costs

-2.73

-3.71

-4.84

-5.85

As % of sales

2,923.15

76.36

37.25

14.96

Other costs

-20.79

-8.26

-18.68

-24.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22,211.6

170.04

143.64

63.42

Operating profit

-23.04

-6.34

-7.1

11.41

OPM

-24,609.13

-130.48

-54.6

29.2

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.47

-0.67

-0.69

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.09

-0.05

-12.55

Other income

0.04

4.88

3.26

2.38

Profit before tax

-23.57

-2.03

-4.57

0.55

Taxes

0.53

0

0.1

-0.15

Tax rate

-2.24

0

-2.36

-27.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.04

-2.03

-4.46

0.4

Exceptional items

22.01

0

0

0.14

Net profit

-1.02

-2.03

-4.46

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-49.55

-54.5

-917.9

-93.35

NPM

-1,094.26

-41.8

-34.32

1.39

MVL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.