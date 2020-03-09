Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.09
4.85
13
39.09
yoy growth (%)
-98.07
-62.64
-66.72
-44.36
Raw materials
0.39
0.77
3.41
2.97
As % of sales
425.62
15.92
26.29
7.59
Employee costs
-2.73
-3.71
-4.84
-5.85
As % of sales
2,923.15
76.36
37.25
14.96
Other costs
-20.79
-8.26
-18.68
-24.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22,211.6
170.04
143.64
63.42
Operating profit
-23.04
-6.34
-7.1
11.41
OPM
-24,609.13
-130.48
-54.6
29.2
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.47
-0.67
-0.69
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.09
-0.05
-12.55
Other income
0.04
4.88
3.26
2.38
Profit before tax
-23.57
-2.03
-4.57
0.55
Taxes
0.53
0
0.1
-0.15
Tax rate
-2.24
0
-2.36
-27.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.04
-2.03
-4.46
0.4
Exceptional items
22.01
0
0
0.14
Net profit
-1.02
-2.03
-4.46
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-49.55
-54.5
-917.9
-93.35
NPM
-1,094.26
-41.8
-34.32
1.39
