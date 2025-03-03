MVL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0.22
0.88
3.98
12.91
31.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
0.88
3.98
12.91
31.88
Other Operating Income
0.27
0.63
2.15
3.15
1.75
Other Income
0
0
1.94
0
0.41
Total Income
0.5
1.51
8.07
16.07
34.04
Total Expenditure
3.67
5.5
8.95
15.69
37.8
PBIDT
-3.18
-3.99
-0.88
0.37
-3.76
Interest
0.01
0.02
0.1
0.04
11.79
PBDT
-3.18
-4.02
-0.98
0.33
-15.55
Depreciation
0.41
0.39
0.37
0.52
0.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.39
0.24
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.59
-4.4
-1.34
0.21
-16.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.59
-4.4
-1.34
0.21
-16.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.59
-4.4
-1.34
0.21
-16.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
-0.07
-0.02
0
-0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60.12
60.12
60.12
60.12
60.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
24,36,58,120
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
40.52
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
14,48,65,086
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
40.51
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
24.09
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
21,27,19,994
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
59.49
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
35.39
PBIDTM(%)
-1,445.45
-453.4
-22.11
2.86
-11.79
PBDTM(%)
-1,445.45
-456.81
-24.62
2.55
-48.77
PATM(%)
-1,631.81
-500
-33.66
1.62
-52.32
