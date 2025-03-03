iifl-logo-icon 1
MVL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:16:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

0.22

0.88

3.98

12.91

31.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

0.88

3.98

12.91

31.88

Other Operating Income

0.27

0.63

2.15

3.15

1.75

Other Income

0

0

1.94

0

0.41

Total Income

0.5

1.51

8.07

16.07

34.04

Total Expenditure

3.67

5.5

8.95

15.69

37.8

PBIDT

-3.18

-3.99

-0.88

0.37

-3.76

Interest

0.01

0.02

0.1

0.04

11.79

PBDT

-3.18

-4.02

-0.98

0.33

-15.55

Depreciation

0.41

0.39

0.37

0.52

0.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.39

0.24

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.59

-4.4

-1.34

0.21

-16.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.59

-4.4

-1.34

0.21

-16.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0.17

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.59

-4.4

-1.34

0.21

-16.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

-0.07

-0.02

0

-0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

60.12

60.12

60.12

60.12

60.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

24,36,58,120

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

40.52

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

14,48,65,086

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

40.51

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

24.09

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

21,27,19,994

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

59.49

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

35.39

PBIDTM(%)

-1,445.45

-453.4

-22.11

2.86

-11.79

PBDTM(%)

-1,445.45

-456.81

-24.62

2.55

-48.77

PATM(%)

-1,631.81

-500

-33.66

1.62

-52.32

