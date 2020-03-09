MVL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-23.57
-2.03
-4.57
0.55
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.47
-0.67
-0.69
Tax paid
0.53
0
0.1
-0.15
Working capital
5.16
-230.65
84.91
31.86
Other operating items
Operating
-18.42
-233.15
79.76
31.56
Capital expenditure
0.88
-5.97
-0.29
-0.72
Free cash flow
-17.54
-239.12
79.47
30.83
Equity raised
207.14
211.26
220.05
218.86
Investing
-0.26
-0.13
-0.73
-0.27
Financing
484.38
512.66
0.05
26.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
673.71
484.66
298.85
276.25
