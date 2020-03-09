iifl-logo-icon 1
MVL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

MVL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-23.57

-2.03

-4.57

0.55

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.47

-0.67

-0.69

Tax paid

0.53

0

0.1

-0.15

Working capital

5.16

-230.65

84.91

31.86

Other operating items

Operating

-18.42

-233.15

79.76

31.56

Capital expenditure

0.88

-5.97

-0.29

-0.72

Free cash flow

-17.54

-239.12

79.47

30.83

Equity raised

207.14

211.26

220.05

218.86

Investing

-0.26

-0.13

-0.73

-0.27

Financing

484.38

512.66

0.05

26.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

673.71

484.66

298.85

276.25

