MVL Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
60.12
60.12
60.12
60.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.56
103.56
105.67
109.92
Net Worth
162.68
163.68
165.79
170.04
Minority Interest
Debt
228.1
256.28
256.38
256.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.11
Total Liabilities
390.78
419.96
422.17
426.96
Fixed Assets
2.32
2.9
8.61
9.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.95
1.08
1.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
387.05
415
405.34
409.29
Inventories
196.11
195.71
141.61
99.33
Inventory Days
7,64,418.51
14,699.25
3,973.45
927.41
Sundry Debtors
0
0
281.48
245.94
Debtor Days
0
0
7,898.09
2,296.26
Other Current Assets
300.67
340.95
102.39
131.84
Sundry Creditors
-0.78
-6.38
-8.72
-13.36
Creditor Days
3,040.36
479.18
244.67
124.73
Other Current Liabilities
-108.95
-115.28
-111.42
-54.46
Cash
0.72
1.11
7.14
6.71
Total Assets
390.78
419.96
422.17
426.96
