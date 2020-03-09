iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MVL Ltd Balance Sheet

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:16:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

60.12

60.12

60.12

60.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.56

103.56

105.67

109.92

Net Worth

162.68

163.68

165.79

170.04

Minority Interest

Debt

228.1

256.28

256.38

256.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.11

Total Liabilities

390.78

419.96

422.17

426.96

Fixed Assets

2.32

2.9

8.61

9.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.95

1.08

1.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

387.05

415

405.34

409.29

Inventories

196.11

195.71

141.61

99.33

Inventory Days

7,64,418.51

14,699.25

3,973.45

927.41

Sundry Debtors

0

0

281.48

245.94

Debtor Days

0

0

7,898.09

2,296.26

Other Current Assets

300.67

340.95

102.39

131.84

Sundry Creditors

-0.78

-6.38

-8.72

-13.36

Creditor Days

3,040.36

479.18

244.67

124.73

Other Current Liabilities

-108.95

-115.28

-111.42

-54.46

Cash

0.72

1.11

7.14

6.71

Total Assets

390.78

419.96

422.17

426.96

MVL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.