MVL Ltd Key Ratios

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:16:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MVL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.07

-62.64

-66.72

-44.36

Op profit growth

263.1

-10.73

-162.34

-17.07

EBIT growth

1,112.66

-57.11

-134.58

-12.56

Net profit growth

-49.31

-52.11

-896.42

-93.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-24,617.73

-130.63

-54.67

29.17

EBIT margin

-25,154.79

-39.96

-34.82

33.5

Net profit margin

-1,103.82

-41.96

-32.74

1.36

RoCE

-5.81

-0.46

-1.06

3.16

RoNW

-0.15

-0.3

-0.63

0.07

RoA

-0.06

-0.12

-0.25

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.04

-0.08

0

Book value per share

2.7

2.72

2.75

2.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

41

P/CEPS

-16.73

-12.42

-4.38

-154.85

P/B

0.16

0.19

0.13

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

-11.03

-195.35

-70.31

19.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.24

0

-7.03

-27.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

10,570.6

7,399.47

2,182.91

Inventory days

7,76,618.96

12,917.33

3,473.44

944.49

Creditor days

-56.45

-234.79

-188.57

-111.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

925.06

20.02

87.25

-1.04

Net debt / equity

1.39

1.55

1.5

1.47

Net debt / op. profit

-9.86

-40.18

-35.03

21.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

425.62

16

26.32

7.6

Employee costs

-2,923.15

-76.36

-37.25

-14.96

Other costs

-22,220.2

-170.27

-143.74

-63.46

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

