Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.07
-62.64
-66.72
-44.36
Op profit growth
263.1
-10.73
-162.34
-17.07
EBIT growth
1,112.66
-57.11
-134.58
-12.56
Net profit growth
-49.31
-52.11
-896.42
-93.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24,617.73
-130.63
-54.67
29.17
EBIT margin
-25,154.79
-39.96
-34.82
33.5
Net profit margin
-1,103.82
-41.96
-32.74
1.36
RoCE
-5.81
-0.46
-1.06
3.16
RoNW
-0.15
-0.3
-0.63
0.07
RoA
-0.06
-0.12
-0.25
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.04
-0.08
0
Book value per share
2.7
2.72
2.75
2.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
41
P/CEPS
-16.73
-12.42
-4.38
-154.85
P/B
0.16
0.19
0.13
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
-11.03
-195.35
-70.31
19.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.24
0
-7.03
-27.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
10,570.6
7,399.47
2,182.91
Inventory days
7,76,618.96
12,917.33
3,473.44
944.49
Creditor days
-56.45
-234.79
-188.57
-111.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
925.06
20.02
87.25
-1.04
Net debt / equity
1.39
1.55
1.5
1.47
Net debt / op. profit
-9.86
-40.18
-35.03
21.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
425.62
16
26.32
7.6
Employee costs
-2,923.15
-76.36
-37.25
-14.96
Other costs
-22,220.2
-170.27
-143.74
-63.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.