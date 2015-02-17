TO THE MEMBERS OF MVL LTD

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

I. Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of MVL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2018, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a qualified opinion in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2018, and profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

III. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. a) Note No. 31 in respect of non-provision of interest with retrospective effect from 01.04.2014 (vide Board Resolution dated 17.02.2015) on loans from banks and financial institutions declared as Non-Performing Account (NPA). As a result of non-provision of said interest of Rs.44,42,61,296/- (Previous Year 47,41,40,387/-) payable during the year on the said NPA Accounts: -

b) Revenue from operation has been understated by Rs.4,78,86,134/- (previous year Rs.4,49,98,789/-) arising out of percentage of completion (POC) method of accounting, due to non-capitalization of interest directly attributable to project work-in-progress.

c) Loss from operation has been understated by Rs. 39,39,13,501/- (previous year Rs.42,91,41,598/-)

IV. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cashflows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

V. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance,but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken onthe basis of these financial statements. Paragraph 40(b) of this SA explains that the shaded material below can be located in an Appendix to the auditors report. Paragraph 40(c) explains that when law, regulation or applicable auditing standards expressly permit, reference can be made to a website of an appropriate authority that contains the description of the auditors responsibilities, rather than including this material in the auditors report, provided that the description on the website addresses, and is not inconsistent with, the description of the auditors responsibilities below.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(10) of the Companies act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the goingconcern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

d) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VI. Other Matter

Our opinion is empasshized in respect of following matters. Attention is invited to: -

a) Note No. 41 of the accompanying financial statements there exists material uncertainty over the realizability of certain loans and advances claimed as given/advanced for purchase/acquisition of land, rights, projects or properties which are pending either for transfer of property or refund of advances aggregating Rs. 1161.46 Lacs as on 31.3.2018, (previous year Rs. 1469.70 lacs). Out of these advances we are unable to ascertain whether the outstanding advances are fully recoverable/ adjustable, since the same are outstanding/remained unadjusted for long. In the absence of some of confirmations we are unable to ascertain the impact, if any, that may arise on any future date, in case any of these advances are subsequently determined to be doubtful for recovery.

b) Note No. 29 in respect of non-availability of confirmations in respect of some debit and/or credit balances. In the absence of such confirmations, any provision to be made for the adverse variation in carrying amounts of these balances, are not quantified, as well as the quantum of adjustment if any, required to be made remain unascertained.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that: -

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(‘e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statement.

ii. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company.

For GARG SANDEEP& CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.029283N

Place : New Delhi Date : 29/05/2018

(CA. Sandeep Garg)

Partner M.No.537567

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MVL LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MVL LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March,2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinionon the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For GARG SANDEEP& CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.029283N

Place : New Delhi Date : 29/05/2018

Sd/-

(CA. Sandeep Garg)

Partner M.No.537567

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Major fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular program of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

a) The inventory includes land, material at site and project work in progress which is inclusive of other direct and indirect costs. As explained to us, inventories of building materials are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management was reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories of building material. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification, between physical stocks and book records.

In respect of unsecured loans, granted to the companies, firms or other parties covered in the register-maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act 2013 according to the explanation and information given to us: -

a) The company has granted loans to their group companies, as at the year end, the outstanding balance of such loan was Rs.2726.45 Lacs and the maximum outstanding at any time during the year was Rs. 2726.45 Lacs. In our opinion loans to their group companies are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b) Company is not receiving the principal amounts as stipulated and restipulated and no interest is charged on loan of Rs.239.56 Lacs to group companies. Repayments and receipts are not regular from group companies.

c) Since the loan is repayable on demand but company is doubtful about recovery.

d) Since the company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured provisions of clause 4 (iii) (e), (f) & (g) of the company (Auditors Report) Order 2016 are not applicable.

The Company has provided guarantees and has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of Company Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loan, making investment and providing guarantees and securities as follow:-

a) The provision of section 185 are not applicable, since the company has not advanced any loan to directors

b) Loan and advance / guarantee provided to related parties are detailed under note no. 38, are not in conformity with sub clause 5 of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

The company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March 2018. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of Company Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us company is not regular in depositing undisputed amounts in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable which were outstanding as at 31st March 2018 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable, are Rs. 242.25 Lacs (Previous year Rs. 312.85 Lacs) as the balance sheet date.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us following dues have not been admitted payable on account of disputes /appeals pending with appropriate authorities: -

S. No. Name of the statute Period Amount under dispute (Rs. in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax A.Y. 2012-13 3.01 Lacs CIT (Appeals) New Delhi 2. Income Tax A.Y. 2013-14 41.47 Lacs CIT (Appeals) New Delhi 3. Income Tax A.Y. 2014-15 62.56 Lacs CIT (Appeals) New Delhi 4. Service Tax Upto 31.03.2015 589.39 Lacs* CSTAT, New Delhi Total 696.43 Lacs

*The above figures are exclusive of interest if any payable thereon

c) Based on the information and explanations obtained, the company has no liability or requirement to transfer any amount to Investor Education & Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there-under.

viii) Refer note no. 34, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company has taken borrowings from financial institutions and declared NPA and has not issued any debentures.

ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) The provisions of section 177 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

xvi) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

For GARG SANDEEP& CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.029283N

Sd/-

Place : New Delhi

(CA. Sandeep Garg)

Partner

Date : 29/05/2018