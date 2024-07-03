Summary

Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Private Limited on July 18, 2005. Further the status changed to a Public Limited Company on September 08, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited. Consequently, the Company changed its name from Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited to Shradha Infraprojects Limited in 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company began its operations in several areas of infrastructure, including highways and roads, bridges, water supply and distribution, renewable energy, real estate, and urban infrastructure. With a team of highly qualified engineers, architects, and project managers, it executes projects across the country, catering to the needs of both government and private clients.The Company commenced operations for Project Victoria House in March, 2011. In March 2011, Quality Concern Hospitality Services Private Limited merged with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective in July, 2011. Further, the Company started operations for Mangalam Shradha Projects in July, 2012. The Company acquired substantial stake in Suntech Infraestate Nagpur Private Limited, making it the

