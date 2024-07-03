iifl-logo-icon 1
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

87.64
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High87.64
  • 52 Wk High103.21
  • Prev. Close89.43
  • Day's Low87.64
  • 52 Wk Low 22.4
  • Turnover (lac)30.82
  • P/E33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value14.45
  • EPS2.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)443.66
  • Div. Yield0.45
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0

Prev. Close

89.43

Turnover(Lac.)

30.82

Day's High

87.64

Day's Low

87.64

52 Week's High

103.21

52 Week's Low

22.4

Book Value

14.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

443.66

P/E

33

EPS

2.71

Divi. Yield

0.45

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.08

49.06

44.16

42.98

Net Worth

68.2

59.18

54.28

53.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

1.75

7.91

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-77.9

-78.74

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-1.18

-5.61

As % of sales

98.68

0

67.44

70.92

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.2

-0.19

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.76

2.08

3.26

4.3

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.53

-0.83

-0.84

Working capital

0.17

-1.25

-2.44

5.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-77.9

-78.74

Op profit growth

114.58

-912.54

-97.21

-7.69

EBIT growth

-15.61

-35.94

-24.29

-16.6

Net profit growth

-11.11

-35.97

-29.81

-23.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

110.45

90.42

1.8

1.25

3.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

110.45

90.42

1.8

1.25

3.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.58

7.08

2.87

3.2

3.32

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shradha Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Satish Wate

Managing Director & CEO

Nitesh Sanklecha

Independent Director

Ravindra Singh Sighvi

Independent Director

Asha Sampath

Whole-time Director

Shreyas Raisoni

Non Executive Director

Chandrakant Waikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shradha Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Private Limited on July 18, 2005. Further the status changed to a Public Limited Company on September 08, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited. Consequently, the Company changed its name from Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited to Shradha Infraprojects Limited in 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company began its operations in several areas of infrastructure, including highways and roads, bridges, water supply and distribution, renewable energy, real estate, and urban infrastructure. With a team of highly qualified engineers, architects, and project managers, it executes projects across the country, catering to the needs of both government and private clients.The Company commenced operations for Project Victoria House in March, 2011. In March 2011, Quality Concern Hospitality Services Private Limited merged with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective in July, 2011. Further, the Company started operations for Mangalam Shradha Projects in July, 2012. The Company acquired substantial stake in Suntech Infraestate Nagpur Private Limited, making it the
Company FAQs

What is the Shradha Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Shradha Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is ₹443.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is 33 and 6.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shradha Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is ₹22.4 and ₹103.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd?

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.02%, 3 Years at 102.56%, 1 Year at 219.62%, 6 Month at 42.88%, 3 Month at 51.12% and 1 Month at 9.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.06 %

