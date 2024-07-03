Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹89.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.82
Day's High₹87.64
Day's Low₹87.64
52 Week's High₹103.21
52 Week's Low₹22.4
Book Value₹14.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)443.66
P/E33
EPS2.71
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.08
49.06
44.16
42.98
Net Worth
68.2
59.18
54.28
53.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
1.75
7.91
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-77.9
-78.74
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-1.18
-5.61
As % of sales
98.68
0
67.44
70.92
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.2
-0.19
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
2.08
3.26
4.3
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.53
-0.83
-0.84
Working capital
0.17
-1.25
-2.44
5.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-77.9
-78.74
Op profit growth
114.58
-912.54
-97.21
-7.69
EBIT growth
-15.61
-35.94
-24.29
-16.6
Net profit growth
-11.11
-35.97
-29.81
-23.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
110.45
90.42
1.8
1.25
3.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
110.45
90.42
1.8
1.25
3.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.58
7.08
2.87
3.2
3.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Satish Wate
Managing Director & CEO
Nitesh Sanklecha
Independent Director
Ravindra Singh Sighvi
Independent Director
Asha Sampath
Whole-time Director
Shreyas Raisoni
Non Executive Director
Chandrakant Waikar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shradha Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Private Limited on July 18, 2005. Further the status changed to a Public Limited Company on September 08, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited. Consequently, the Company changed its name from Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited to Shradha Infraprojects Limited in 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company began its operations in several areas of infrastructure, including highways and roads, bridges, water supply and distribution, renewable energy, real estate, and urban infrastructure. With a team of highly qualified engineers, architects, and project managers, it executes projects across the country, catering to the needs of both government and private clients.The Company commenced operations for Project Victoria House in March, 2011. In March 2011, Quality Concern Hospitality Services Private Limited merged with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective in July, 2011. Further, the Company started operations for Mangalam Shradha Projects in July, 2012. The Company acquired substantial stake in Suntech Infraestate Nagpur Private Limited, making it the
Read More
The Shradha Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is ₹443.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is 33 and 6.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shradha Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd is ₹22.4 and ₹103.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.02%, 3 Years at 102.56%, 1 Year at 219.62%, 6 Month at 42.88%, 3 Month at 51.12% and 1 Month at 9.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.