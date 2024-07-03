Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Summary

Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Private Limited on July 18, 2005. Further the status changed to a Public Limited Company on September 08, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited. Consequently, the Company changed its name from Shradha Infraprojects (Nagpur) Limited to Shradha Infraprojects Limited in 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company began its operations in several areas of infrastructure, including highways and roads, bridges, water supply and distribution, renewable energy, real estate, and urban infrastructure. With a team of highly qualified engineers, architects, and project managers, it executes projects across the country, catering to the needs of both government and private clients.The Company commenced operations for Project Victoria House in March, 2011. In March 2011, Quality Concern Hospitality Services Private Limited merged with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective in July, 2011. Further, the Company started operations for Mangalam Shradha Projects in July, 2012. The Company acquired substantial stake in Suntech Infraestate Nagpur Private Limited, making it the Associate Company in 2013. The Victoria House Project got completed in 2015 and Mangalam Shradha Project in 2016. In 2017, the Company acquired 51% stake in Mrugnayani Infrastructures Private Limited, making it the Subsidiary Company.In November 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 27,04,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 18.92 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 21,32,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 14.92 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 5,72,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4 Crore.Company launched the new Residential Group Housing Scheme in the name of Abhiman Niwas which is a 7 Towers (i.e. 4 no. towers - 1BHK and 3 no. Towers - 2 BHK) scheme in the prime location situated at Isasani, Hingna, Nagpur in 2021-22.The Company acquired 51% equity shares of Achievers Ventures Private Limited and it became Subsidiary of Suntech Infraestate Nagpur Private Limited and and Fellow Subsidiary of the Parent Company e?ective from 04th February, 2022.