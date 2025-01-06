iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87.64
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shradha Infraprojects Ltd

Shradha Infrapr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.76

2.08

3.26

4.3

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.53

-0.83

-0.84

Working capital

0.17

-1.25

-2.44

5.28

Other operating items

Operating

1.44

0.18

-0.14

8.59

Capital expenditure

-4.1

0

-0.04

0.01

Free cash flow

-2.65

0.18

-0.19

8.61

Equity raised

87.55

88.43

84.16

81.63

Investing

0

0.01

5.02

12.5

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.9

88.63

88.98

102.74

Shradha Infrapr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shradha Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.