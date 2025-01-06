Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
2.08
3.26
4.3
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.53
-0.83
-0.84
Working capital
0.17
-1.25
-2.44
5.28
Other operating items
Operating
1.44
0.18
-0.14
8.59
Capital expenditure
-4.1
0
-0.04
0.01
Free cash flow
-2.65
0.18
-0.19
8.61
Equity raised
87.55
88.43
84.16
81.63
Investing
0
0.01
5.02
12.5
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.9
88.63
88.98
102.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.