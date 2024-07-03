Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.35
29.05
30.32
27.78
30.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.35
29.05
30.32
27.78
30.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.68
0.74
5.02
0.53
0.52
Total Income
18.03
29.79
35.34
28.31
31.35
Total Expenditure
11.24
21.89
21.16
22.72
26.25
PBIDT
6.78
7.89
14.17
5.59
5.1
Interest
0.15
0
0.02
0.12
0.01
PBDT
6.63
7.89
14.16
5.47
5.1
Depreciation
0.93
0.82
3.14
0.11
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.48
1.84
2.23
0.77
1.47
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-0.09
-0.36
-0.22
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
4.43
5.32
9.14
4.82
3.55
Minority Interest After NP
0.59
0.3
0.95
0.27
0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.85
5.02
8.19
4.55
3.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.85
5.02
8.19
4.55
3.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.19
2.48
4.05
2.24
1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
54.89
27.16
46.73
20.12
16.54
PBDTM(%)
53.68
27.16
46.7
19.69
16.54
PATM(%)
35.87
18.31
30.14
17.35
11.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.