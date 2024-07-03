iifl-logo-icon 1
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Quarterly Results

89
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.35

29.05

30.32

27.78

30.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.35

29.05

30.32

27.78

30.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.68

0.74

5.02

0.53

0.52

Total Income

18.03

29.79

35.34

28.31

31.35

Total Expenditure

11.24

21.89

21.16

22.72

26.25

PBIDT

6.78

7.89

14.17

5.59

5.1

Interest

0.15

0

0.02

0.12

0.01

PBDT

6.63

7.89

14.16

5.47

5.1

Depreciation

0.93

0.82

3.14

0.11

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.48

1.84

2.23

0.77

1.47

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-0.09

-0.36

-0.22

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

4.43

5.32

9.14

4.82

3.55

Minority Interest After NP

0.59

0.3

0.95

0.27

0.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.85

5.02

8.19

4.55

3.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.85

5.02

8.19

4.55

3.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.19

2.48

4.05

2.24

1.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

54.89

27.16

46.73

20.12

16.54

PBDTM(%)

53.68

27.16

46.7

19.69

16.54

PATM(%)

35.87

18.31

30.14

17.35

11.51

