|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
1.75
7.91
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-77.9
-78.74
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-1.18
-5.61
As % of sales
98.68
0
67.44
70.92
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.2
-0.19
-0.1
As % of sales
767.58
0
10.93
1.29
Other costs
-0.25
-0.19
-0.32
-0.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
323.31
0
18.77
5.25
Operating profit
-0.86
-0.4
0.04
1.78
OPM
-1,089.58
0
2.84
22.52
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.73
2.61
3.35
2.67
Profit before tax
1.76
2.08
3.26
4.3
Taxes
-0.38
-0.53
-0.83
-0.84
Tax rate
-21.65
-25.6
-25.56
-19.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
1.55
2.42
3.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
1.55
2.42
3.45
yoy growth (%)
-11.11
-35.97
-29.81
-23.05
NPM
1,736.68
0
138.72
43.68
