Shradha Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.08
49.06
44.16
42.98
Net Worth
68.2
59.18
54.28
53.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.3
4.94
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.2
0
0.19
Total Liabilities
69.5
64.32
54.28
53.29
Fixed Assets
16.35
15.67
14.49
11.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.59
19.59
19.6
19.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.27
0.23
0.39
Networking Capital
33.47
28.75
19.95
21.64
Inventories
21.07
16.18
10.79
0.95
Inventory Days
4,358.8
Sundry Debtors
0.33
0.43
0.66
0.14
Debtor Days
642.34
Other Current Assets
17.48
13.9
10.55
21.54
Sundry Creditors
-2.17
-0.6
-1.41
-0.41
Creditor Days
1,881.16
Other Current Liabilities
-3.24
-1.16
-0.64
-0.58
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
69.49
64.33
54.32
53.3
