Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Other business/Fund raising/Increase in authorised capital. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 31, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Announcement Text of Outcome of the Fifth (05th) Board Meeting of Financial Year 2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 31st December, 2024. Kindly read the Announcement Text of Outcome of the Fifth (05th) Board Meeting as Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 31, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis. Further, the detailed terms to the rights issue including but not limited to issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course by the Board, or the Securities Issue Committee constituted by the Board, in accordance with applicable laws, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as may be required. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Nov-2024 to consider Other business. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 20 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, stock split of equity shares and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter andYear ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024