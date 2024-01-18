|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|1
|20
|Final
|The Board of Directors have considered and recommended, a Final Dividend of Rs.1.00 [Rupees One Only] per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each i. e. @20% (Twenty Percent) on the equity shares in the capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 ended 31st March 2024.
