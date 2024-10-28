|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Oct 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024 Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)
|EGM
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 23, 2024. SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 23-Apr-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 29/03/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 30/03/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 23/04/2024) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 24/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.