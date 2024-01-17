|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.
|BookCloser
|30 May 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|The Register of Members, Share Transfer Books, Demat Records and Register of Beneficiaries through NSDL and CDSIL will remain closed from Saturday, the 13th July, 2024 to Saturday, the 27th day of July, 2024 (both days inclusive).
|BookCloser
|23 Mar 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16-Apr-2024 to 23-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.
