Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

The Register of Members, Share Transfer Books, Demat Records and Register of Beneficiaries through NSDL and CDSIL will remain closed from Saturday, the 13th July, 2024 to Saturday, the 27th day of July, 2024 (both days inclusive).

