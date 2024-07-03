Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,119
Prev. Close₹1,117.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹731.58
Day's High₹1,138
Day's Low₹1,080
52 Week's High₹1,195
52 Week's Low₹443.15
Book Value₹229.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,969.82
P/E42.49
EPS26.3
Divi. Yield0.35
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
743.33
668.82
605.55
565.2
Net Worth
778.81
704.3
641.03
600.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
404.79
288.67
322.61
289.06
yoy growth (%)
40.22
-10.52
11.6
14.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25
-23.25
-25.12
-23.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.12
31.56
37.71
94.47
Depreciation
-1.38
-1.47
-1.85
-1.62
Tax paid
-13.62
-7.94
-9.49
-18.89
Working capital
76.13
-104.53
92.08
69.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.22
-10.52
11.6
14.91
Op profit growth
22.75
-19.63
-18.23
24.08
EBIT growth
24.97
-19.94
-23.93
20.8
Net profit growth
71.46
-16.29
-62.66
23.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
699.96
431.1
482.68
346.72
344.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
699.96
431.1
482.68
346.72
344.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.87
9.53
6.43
5.07
6.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajnikant S Ajmera
Managing Director
Manoj I Ajmera
Whole-time Director
Sanjay C Ajmera
Independent Director
Aarti Ramani
Independent Director
K G Krishnamurthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kartik Sharma
Independent Director
Hemanti Prashant Sutaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Jhawar
Additional Director
Shruti Shah
Reports by Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
Summary
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Shree Precoated Steels Limited on March 18, 1985. The Company name was changed from Shree Precoated Steels Limited to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on May 5, 2008. The Company is engaged in real estate business.Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Company on 6th October, 1986. Plant of the company built on a land size of 250,000 sq. mtrs at Sanaswadi near Pune and is located about 100kms from JNPT Port and 165 kms from Mumbai, the central hub of Industrial and Financial activities of India. METACOLOR Plant installed in technical collaboration with Cockerill Mechanical Industries (CMI), Europe. METAGALVA steel sheets manufactured in a state-of-the-art plant employing mini spangle equipment from U.S.A. METACOR is cold rolled in a modern and highly advanced computerized Cold Rolling Mill where strip shape, dimensions and tolerances are closely and continuously monitored.The Company has changed their Collaborator from Hunter Engineering, USA to Cockerill Mechanical Industries, Belgium during the year 1985, due to the availability of better terms and conditions, better technology, superior equipment and product mix. Ajmera came out with a public issue in March of the year 1992 to part-finance of the various projects of the company. During the year 1994-95, the company implemented a backward integration programme of 1.20 lack tonnes of cold-rolled coils and 1 lack tonnes of galvanised plain
Read More
The Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1096.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is ₹3969.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is 42.49 and 4.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is ₹443.15 and ₹1195 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.85%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at 152.16%, 6 Month at 56.77%, 3 Month at 67.96% and 1 Month at 5.35%.
