Summary

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Shree Precoated Steels Limited on March 18, 1985. The Company name was changed from Shree Precoated Steels Limited to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on May 5, 2008. The Company is engaged in real estate business.Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Company on 6th October, 1986. Plant of the company built on a land size of 250,000 sq. mtrs at Sanaswadi near Pune and is located about 100kms from JNPT Port and 165 kms from Mumbai, the central hub of Industrial and Financial activities of India. METACOLOR Plant installed in technical collaboration with Cockerill Mechanical Industries (CMI), Europe. METAGALVA steel sheets manufactured in a state-of-the-art plant employing mini spangle equipment from U.S.A. METACOR is cold rolled in a modern and highly advanced computerized Cold Rolling Mill where strip shape, dimensions and tolerances are closely and continuously monitored.The Company has changed their Collaborator from Hunter Engineering, USA to Cockerill Mechanical Industries, Belgium during the year 1985, due to the availability of better terms and conditions, better technology, superior equipment and product mix. Ajmera came out with a public issue in March of the year 1992 to part-finance of the various projects of the company. During the year 1994-95, the company implemented a backward integration programme of 1.20 lack tonnes of cold-rolled coils and 1 lack tonnes of galvanised plain

