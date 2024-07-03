iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Share Price

1,096.8
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,119
  • Day's High1,138
  • 52 Wk High1,195
  • Prev. Close1,117.05
  • Day's Low1,080
  • 52 Wk Low 443.15
  • Turnover (lac)731.58
  • P/E42.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value229.49
  • EPS26.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,969.82
  • Div. Yield0.35
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,119

Prev. Close

1,117.05

Turnover(Lac.)

731.58

Day's High

1,138

Day's Low

1,080

52 Week's High

1,195

52 Week's Low

443.15

Book Value

229.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,969.82

P/E

42.49

EPS

26.3

Divi. Yield

0.35

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.23%

Non-Promoter- 2.66%

Institutions: 2.66%

Non-Institutions: 29.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.48

35.48

35.48

35.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

743.33

668.82

605.55

565.2

Net Worth

778.81

704.3

641.03

600.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

404.79

288.67

322.61

289.06

yoy growth (%)

40.22

-10.52

11.6

14.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25

-23.25

-25.12

-23.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.12

31.56

37.71

94.47

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.47

-1.85

-1.62

Tax paid

-13.62

-7.94

-9.49

-18.89

Working capital

76.13

-104.53

92.08

69.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.22

-10.52

11.6

14.91

Op profit growth

22.75

-19.63

-18.23

24.08

EBIT growth

24.97

-19.94

-23.93

20.8

Net profit growth

71.46

-16.29

-62.66

23.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

699.96

431.1

482.68

346.72

344.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

699.96

431.1

482.68

346.72

344.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.87

9.53

6.43

5.07

6.23

View Annually Results

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajnikant S Ajmera

Managing Director

Manoj I Ajmera

Whole-time Director

Sanjay C Ajmera

Independent Director

Aarti Ramani

Independent Director

K G Krishnamurthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kartik Sharma

Independent Director

Hemanti Prashant Sutaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Jhawar

Additional Director

Shruti Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

Summary

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Shree Precoated Steels Limited on March 18, 1985. The Company name was changed from Shree Precoated Steels Limited to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on May 5, 2008. The Company is engaged in real estate business.Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Company on 6th October, 1986. Plant of the company built on a land size of 250,000 sq. mtrs at Sanaswadi near Pune and is located about 100kms from JNPT Port and 165 kms from Mumbai, the central hub of Industrial and Financial activities of India. METACOLOR Plant installed in technical collaboration with Cockerill Mechanical Industries (CMI), Europe. METAGALVA steel sheets manufactured in a state-of-the-art plant employing mini spangle equipment from U.S.A. METACOR is cold rolled in a modern and highly advanced computerized Cold Rolling Mill where strip shape, dimensions and tolerances are closely and continuously monitored.The Company has changed their Collaborator from Hunter Engineering, USA to Cockerill Mechanical Industries, Belgium during the year 1985, due to the availability of better terms and conditions, better technology, superior equipment and product mix. Ajmera came out with a public issue in March of the year 1992 to part-finance of the various projects of the company. During the year 1994-95, the company implemented a backward integration programme of 1.20 lack tonnes of cold-rolled coils and 1 lack tonnes of galvanised plain
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd share price today?

The Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1096.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is ₹3969.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is 42.49 and 4.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is ₹443.15 and ₹1195 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd?

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.85%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at 152.16%, 6 Month at 56.77%, 3 Month at 67.96% and 1 Month at 5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.23 %
Institutions - 2.67 %
Public - 29.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.