Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

14 Jul 2025 , 02:29 PM

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd delivered a mixed performance for the June quarter, with project launch delays and limited inventory dragging down sales, even as the company managed to post a strong uptick in collections.

Sales value for the three months ended June 30, 2025, came in at ₹108 crore a steep 65% drop compared to the same quarter last year. The total carpet area sold during the quarter also shrank by 52%, settling at 63,244 square feet. On a sequential basis, sales slipped 57% from the March quarter, as fresh inventory remained out of reach due to delayed approvals.

Despite the weak sales momentum, the company saw a silver lining in its collections, which rose 42% year-on-year to ₹234 crore. Collections also improved 29% from the previous quarter, supported by steady construction progress and inflows from active projects.

Management attributed the sales slump to regulatory bottlenecks that slowed down the pace of new launches. However, they expressed confidence that the second half of the fiscal year would look different. The company plans to step up execution across six residential developments in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with a goal of delivering roughly 1,000 homes during the period.

“These numbers reflect a blend of internal progress and external challenges,” said Dhaval Ajmera, Director Corporate Affairs. “We’re especially encouraged by the 42% jump in collections, which shows how well our ongoing projects are tracking, even as launch delays have temporarily impacted topline sales.” The company expects improved traction in the months ahead as approvals come through and new phases are rolled out.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

