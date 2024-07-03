Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
393.69
438.57
261.39
193.32
237.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
393.69
438.57
261.39
193.32
237.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.58
4.1
3.77
5.05
4.48
Total Income
400.27
442.67
265.16
198.37
242.26
Total Expenditure
268.96
312.32
186.46
140.35
166.32
PBIDT
131.31
130.35
78.7
58.02
75.94
Interest
40.46
48.86
19.67
22.42
13.85
PBDT
90.85
81.49
59.03
35.6
62.09
Depreciation
1.38
1.1
0.61
0.75
0.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.43
20.97
13.92
9.16
15.44
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
69.04
59.42
44.5
25.69
45.9
Minority Interest After NP
2.27
0.18
0.9
-0.06
0.15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.77
59.24
43.6
25.75
45.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.77
59.24
43.6
25.75
45.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.45
16.7
12.2
7.26
12.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.19
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.35
29.72
30.1
30.01
31.93
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.53
13.54
17.02
13.28
19.3
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.