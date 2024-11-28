Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
743.33
668.82
605.55
565.2
Net Worth
778.81
704.3
641.03
600.68
Minority Interest
Debt
714.42
710.48
753.6
640.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,493.23
1,414.78
1,394.63
1,241.6
Fixed Assets
6.53
6.61
5.74
6.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
112.48
112.58
112.57
134.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,314.59
1,279.85
1,255.57
1,081.4
Inventories
613.89
648.56
603.39
534.4
Inventory Days
544.07
675.68
Sundry Debtors
181.2
134.03
137.53
127.24
Debtor Days
124.01
160.88
Other Current Assets
606.14
629.6
685.35
653.64
Sundry Creditors
-15.69
-19.84
-29.84
-21.68
Creditor Days
26.9
27.41
Other Current Liabilities
-70.95
-112.5
-140.86
-212.2
Cash
59.63
15.76
20.75
19.13
Total Assets
1,493.23
1,414.8
1,394.63
1,241.61
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
