Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.48

35.48

35.48

35.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

743.33

668.82

605.55

565.2

Net Worth

778.81

704.3

641.03

600.68

Minority Interest

Debt

714.42

710.48

753.6

640.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,493.23

1,414.78

1,394.63

1,241.6

Fixed Assets

6.53

6.61

5.74

6.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

112.48

112.58

112.57

134.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,314.59

1,279.85

1,255.57

1,081.4

Inventories

613.89

648.56

603.39

534.4

Inventory Days

544.07

675.68

Sundry Debtors

181.2

134.03

137.53

127.24

Debtor Days

124.01

160.88

Other Current Assets

606.14

629.6

685.35

653.64

Sundry Creditors

-15.69

-19.84

-29.84

-21.68

Creditor Days

26.9

27.41

Other Current Liabilities

-70.95

-112.5

-140.86

-212.2

Cash

59.63

15.76

20.75

19.13

Total Assets

1,493.23

1,414.8

1,394.63

1,241.61

Ajmera Realty : related Articles

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

Read More

