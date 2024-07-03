Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
199.96
193.73
231.8
206.77
145.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
199.96
193.73
231.8
206.77
145.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.16
2.42
2.28
1.82
2.25
Total Income
204.12
196.15
234.08
208.59
147.59
Total Expenditure
139.55
129.41
165.53
146.8
107.62
PBIDT
64.57
66.74
68.55
61.79
39.97
Interest
17.53
22.93
28.32
20.53
10.39
PBDT
47.04
43.81
40.23
41.26
29.58
Depreciation
0.51
0.87
0.45
0.66
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.24
10.19
10.31
10.65
6.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
36.29
32.75
29.47
29.95
22.93
Minority Interest After NP
0.94
1.32
0.7
-0.53
0.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.35
31.43
28.77
30.48
22.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.35
31.43
28.77
30.48
22.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.77
8.86
8.14
8.59
6.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.19
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.29
34.45
29.57
29.88
27.5
PBDTM(%)
23.52
22.61
17.35
19.95
20.35
PATM(%)
18.14
16.9
12.71
14.48
15.77
