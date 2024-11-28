Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.21
0.67
-6.82
33.19
Op profit growth
21.74
-8.64
-24.49
29.3
EBIT growth
22.48
-9.02
-28.98
27.86
Net profit growth
50.4
-7.72
-60.25
26.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.06
27.52
30.33
37.42
EBIT margin
25.05
28.47
31.51
41.34
Net profit margin
9.4
8.7
9.49
22.26
RoCE
7.5
6.06
7.55
13.99
RoNW
1.65
1.15
1.36
3.85
RoA
0.7
0.46
0.56
1.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.06
8.87
9.28
23.8
Dividend per share
2.25
1.4
1.4
3.3
Cash EPS
12.31
8
8.6
22.41
Book value per share
200.05
187.3
180
158.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.05
13.24
6.89
10.1
P/CEPS
26.57
14.68
7.43
10.73
P/B
1.63
0.62
0.35
1.51
EV/EBIDTA
16.26
11.43
10.59
8.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.84
Tax payout
-24.93
-23.2
-22.78
-20.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
167.71
205.13
205.98
152.34
Inventory days
733.88
1,021.8
932.14
737.24
Creditor days
-35.14
-45.4
-70.7
-73.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.04
-1.71
-1.64
-3.29
Net debt / equity
1.17
1.1
1.48
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
7.16
7.67
9.05
3.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-5.35
Employee costs
-5.76
-7.37
-7.75
-7.69
Other costs
-70.17
-65.1
-61.91
-49.52
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
