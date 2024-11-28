iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Key Ratios

997.4
(1.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.21

0.67

-6.82

33.19

Op profit growth

21.74

-8.64

-24.49

29.3

EBIT growth

22.48

-9.02

-28.98

27.86

Net profit growth

50.4

-7.72

-60.25

26.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.06

27.52

30.33

37.42

EBIT margin

25.05

28.47

31.51

41.34

Net profit margin

9.4

8.7

9.49

22.26

RoCE

7.5

6.06

7.55

13.99

RoNW

1.65

1.15

1.36

3.85

RoA

0.7

0.46

0.56

1.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.06

8.87

9.28

23.8

Dividend per share

2.25

1.4

1.4

3.3

Cash EPS

12.31

8

8.6

22.41

Book value per share

200.05

187.3

180

158.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.05

13.24

6.89

10.1

P/CEPS

26.57

14.68

7.43

10.73

P/B

1.63

0.62

0.35

1.51

EV/EBIDTA

16.26

11.43

10.59

8.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

17.84

Tax payout

-24.93

-23.2

-22.78

-20.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

167.71

205.13

205.98

152.34

Inventory days

733.88

1,021.8

932.14

737.24

Creditor days

-35.14

-45.4

-70.7

-73.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.04

-1.71

-1.64

-3.29

Net debt / equity

1.17

1.1

1.48

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

7.16

7.67

9.05

3.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-5.35

Employee costs

-5.76

-7.37

-7.75

-7.69

Other costs

-70.17

-65.1

-61.91

-49.52

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

