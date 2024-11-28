iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,096.8
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Ajmera Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.12

31.56

37.71

94.47

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.47

-1.85

-1.62

Tax paid

-13.62

-7.94

-9.49

-18.89

Working capital

76.13

-104.53

92.08

69.06

Other operating items

Operating

115.24

-82.38

118.46

143.01

Capital expenditure

-0.82

0.02

3.26

1.28

Free cash flow

114.41

-82.35

121.72

144.29

Equity raised

1,130.24

1,087.41

986.59

810.07

Investing

-21.6

-0.01

16.89

18.91

Financing

112.68

1,471.91

985.72

855.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

11.71

Net in cash

1,335.74

2,476.96

2,110.93

1,840.73

Ajmera Realty : related Articles

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

Read More

