Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,157.05
(5.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

404.79

288.67

322.61

289.06

yoy growth (%)

40.22

-10.52

11.6

14.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25

-23.25

-25.12

-23.02

As % of sales

6.17

8.05

7.78

7.96

Other costs

-280.06

-184.18

-196.4

-142.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.18

63.8

60.87

49.27

Operating profit

99.72

81.23

101.08

123.61

OPM

24.63

28.14

31.33

42.76

Depreciation

-1.38

-1.47

-1.85

-1.62

Interest expense

-48.71

-50.72

-65.08

-40.65

Other income

4.49

2.53

3.56

13.14

Profit before tax

54.12

31.56

37.71

94.47

Taxes

-13.62

-7.94

-9.49

-18.89

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.16

-25.16

-19.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.5

23.62

28.22

75.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

40.5

23.62

28.22

75.58

yoy growth (%)

71.46

-16.29

-62.66

23.08

NPM

10

8.18

8.74

26.14

28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

