|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
404.79
288.67
322.61
289.06
yoy growth (%)
40.22
-10.52
11.6
14.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25
-23.25
-25.12
-23.02
As % of sales
6.17
8.05
7.78
7.96
Other costs
-280.06
-184.18
-196.4
-142.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.18
63.8
60.87
49.27
Operating profit
99.72
81.23
101.08
123.61
OPM
24.63
28.14
31.33
42.76
Depreciation
-1.38
-1.47
-1.85
-1.62
Interest expense
-48.71
-50.72
-65.08
-40.65
Other income
4.49
2.53
3.56
13.14
Profit before tax
54.12
31.56
37.71
94.47
Taxes
-13.62
-7.94
-9.49
-18.89
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.16
-25.16
-19.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.5
23.62
28.22
75.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
40.5
23.62
28.22
75.58
yoy growth (%)
71.46
-16.29
-62.66
23.08
NPM
10
8.18
8.74
26.14
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
